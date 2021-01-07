Is the quality of your hires the most important test of good leadership?

At least 90% of my evaluation of any leader is the quality of people they get to work for them, and teamwork and judgment comprise the other 10%. I recently tweeted about this calculation and followed up by sharing how I assess newly hired leaders on the caliber of people who follow them. That evaluation sparked debate and enlightening points about what else to consider.

As some of my peers brought up, these percentages and the overall judgment of who leaders attract, hire, and retain should shift depending on the unique role or situation. Some executives may have smaller teams reporting to them, so the percentage decreases. It’s also of course critical to consider non-majority founder bias and account for priorities such as D&I when hiring, which has to start at the top.

90% of my evaluation of any leader that works for me is the quality of people they can get to work for them. This could be wrong…. Maybe it should be 95% — Todd McKinnon (@toddmckinnon) September 13, 2020

The responses evolved my thinking, but the core belief remains: People management and hiring skills should be a key factor when interviewing C-suite candidates. It’s not easy to assess this trait during the interview process, but if you can do it, you’ll build a leadership team that employees admire and candidates seek out.

Credibility counts; perfect the reference check

Credibility is everything. If an executive isn’t credible, people won’t want to work for them. Sometimes measuring credibility comes down to looking at the organizational success or the achievements of their team; can they point to accomplishments that will win the respect of others? Or do they have experience overcoming a challenge your organization is also facing?

Reference checks are the best way to understand a candidate’s reputation as a team leader. Speak with people they’ve managed and ask if they’d want to work with that person again, how that person helped them grow, and what personal career accomplishments wouldn’t have been possible without them.

The trick with reference checks is to not rely solely on references provided by the candidate. Use LinkedIn or your network to source your own references. Keep the conversation informal and natural. If the reference you’re speaking with is comfortable, they’ll be more transparent about the candidate’s personality and leadership style.

Look for a community of leaders

The best leaders are not successful by themselves; they create an ecosystem of talent around them. The PayPal mafia is the most well-known example, but enterprise software has one too: Salesforce executives from the early 2000s who went on to become founders and CEOs (me, Tien Tzuo, and Peter Gassner). At Okta, I never want to see an employee go, but it also brings me great pride when I watch teammates start their own companies, grow teams, or help build something they’re passionate about from scratch. That’s why we recently created the Okta Incubation Fund, a pathway for employees to develop and incubate disruptive ideas within Okta, with the aim to cultivate even more leaders and entrepreneurial thinkers at the company.