Most people would be happy to never shake your hand again

As we near the end of 2020, many Americans cannot wait to turn the page on this year and most of what came with it—a pandemic, forced isolation, economic hardship, racial injustice, and a presidential election circus.

But despite a yearning for the normalcy of pre-pandemic times, there were some changes wrought by the coronavirus era that Americans would like to preserve. Among those? Fewer handshakes, less business travel, and more masks.

That’s according to a December Harris Poll conducted exclusively for Fast Company. During the survey, 1,015 participants were asked which COVID trends they hope will continue after the pandemic subsides. Here’s what they said:

Wave goodbye to handshakes: 30% of respondents said they’d like to shake hands with other people less often than before the pandemic, and 26% said they wouldn’t want to do it at all. Overall, 54% agreed with the statement, “I would be happy to never shake someone’s hand again” and 54% said they would only do so if required in a formal or professional setting, leaving plenty of room for the socially distant elbow bump to grow.

Business travelers want to stay grounded: A total 40% of respondents said they want to resume business travel less often, or never again after the pandemic. Overall, 51% said they would probably travel only “a few times a year” for business. Airlines may have to irrigate their revenue streams.

People want to go back to the office, just not all the time: 43% of respondents said they’d like to be back in office in the same amount that they were before the pandemic, and 25% said they’d actually like to be in office more often than pre-pandemic, a likely snapback from quarantine cabin fever. However, a total 66% agreed that they would prefer “a mix of in-office and remote work” after the pandemic.

Digital doctors are gaining patients: A total 63% of respondents said they’d continue using telemedicine after the pandemic, with 25% saying they’d use it the same amount and 23% using it more often.