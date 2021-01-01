How to watch ‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical’: Start time and tickets for the on-demand event

It’s only the first day of 2021, but the most anticipated musical of the year is already here. And it’s not on Broadway, Netflix, or Disney Plus.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, based on the 2007 Disney/Pixar movie about a small rat with a big dream, was originally hatched as an impromptu series of songs on TikTok last year. But it quickly became a viral sensation, the perfect cross pollination of DIY creativity and brand recognition—powered by TikTok’s algorithm and incredible word of mouth. The musical got the attention of Pixar fans, the theater community, and even some Broadway producers clamoring for a real-life staging.

And now it’s happening—with real performers, real choreographers, and real money at stake. The benefit performance will debut on demand and will star Tituss Burgess as Remy, Wayne Brady as Django, André De Shields as Ego, and many more. (You can check out the full cast here.) Disney is not technically involved, but it has released statements in support of the musical. Ticket sale proceeds will go to help The Actors Fund, the nonprofit group that has been working overtime to help struggling actors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is being presented by Seaview, the theatrical production company behind Slave Play, in association with TikTok and TodayTix Presents. Here’s what else to know:

What time is the show?

A benefit performance of Ratatouille will debut tonight (January 1, 2021) on TodayTix. It becomes available to stream on demand at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The stream will remain active through Monday, January 4. You can access it by visiting the TodayTix website or downloading its mobile apps.

How much are tickets?

Prices range from $5 to $100 per ticket. Because it’s a charity event, organizers would like you to consider paying more if you can afford to. Buy tickets here.

Are the original creators getting paid for this?

Apparently, so. According to the project’s website, “We have partnered with many of the original creators to create Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, and these creators are being credited and compensated.”