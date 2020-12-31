New Year’s Eve live stream: How to watch the NYC ball drop and Times Square performances free

The most non-controversial thing to happen in 2020 is saying goodbye to it. And tonight, millions of people around the world will join together to do just that.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations, socially distanced events are still planned for major cities, including in New York City, where the ceremonial dropping of the ball will take place in Times Square, just as it has for more than a century. So we can all taste a little slice of normal pie as we ring in 2021.

Unlike in years past, the event will be closed to most visitors due to the pandemic, but it will still include a ton of live performances and festivities. And the good news is, it’s easier than ever to stream it for free on you TV, computer, or phone.

Stream the Times Square webcast

The Times Square Alliance, which organizes the official ball-dropping event, offers a free, easy-to-access webcast. It’s hosted this year by Andra Day and will feature performances by Gloria Gaynor, Anitta, Pitbull, the USO Show Troupe, and The Waffle Crew.

The event begins with the raising of the ball at 6 p.m. ET. You can access the stream live at the following links.

We’ll also embed a video of the webcast here when it becomes available.

Cable and network TV specials

As they do every year, many TV networks are offering their own coverage of New Year’s Eve, and will incorporate dispatches from various locations, including Times Square. Here’s a roundup of some of the most popular broadcasts: