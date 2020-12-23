Forget Spotify Wrapped: This AI skewers your streaming music tastes

Ever been asked by someone “So what kind of music do you listen to?” and feel a dread run through you? And it is a dread because you know 1) it’s a loaded question the asker, who obviously assumes they have superior cultural tastes, only asks so they can silently judge you before telling you what good music is, and 2) because despite whatever answer you make up on the spot, you know the real answer is “the soundtrack to the godawful 2019 Cats remake over and over again.”

Well, then you’re going to love this bot the people at The Pudding put together. Instead of some snooty human wanting to “educate” you on appropriate musical tastes, you can now let an AI simply tear those tastes down. The AI-powered “Judge Your Spotify” bot goes through your Spotify history before summarily launching a verbal assault on your pathetic tastes. If you’ve ever used the snarky weather app, Carrot Weather, this bot is that meets Spotify Wrapped.

You can use the bot by going here and logging into your Spotify account when asked. Then be prepared for a barrage of put-downs. But do keep in mind that the bot has apparently been much more popular than expected–thus its creator acknowledging it’s crashing a lot right now, but they hope to have a fix by tomorrow. In the meantime, you can pursue the following tweets featuring the roasts the “Judge Your Spotify” bot has already released on people.

pudding cool is so fun AND accurate thank you for judging my spotify pudding-san. ???? p.s. 34+35 made the A.I. think I was an Arianator because of how much I listened to that (and the album) so much AHCK. pic.twitter.com/duSpncEuYd — omar ●﹏☉ (@omaryown) December 23, 2020

not pudding roasting my spotify taste ???????????? obama-era jams help ???????? pic.twitter.com/KRRSkQlRMv — serra???????? ????‍♀️ august head (@serraevermore) December 23, 2020