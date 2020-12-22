Congress just approved $284 billion for Paycheck Protection Program, but it won’t fix these key issues

The first two rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) shut out businesses that needed it most and failed to create sustained economic support. The last round of PPP funding closed with $130 billion in unclaimed aid as the economy remained weak—a clear sign that something wasn’t working. Yet Congress has now agreed to put another $284 billion into the PPP without fixing its structural flaws. This policy failure will cost many workers their jobs and small business owners a lifetime of investments.

The PPP was introduced in the spring of 2020 to help small businesses, but it mostly benefited large companies like national restaurant chains, which received the maximum $10 million loans earlier last year. Underserved businesses, like mom-and-pop shops and those owned by people of color and women, were largely left out of this much-needed aid. This new aid package also fails to lift the burden that small businesses face in providing affordable health insurance at a time when the health of individuals and the economy are inextricably linked.

The U.S. is seeing record COVID-19 cases, and lockdown orders are in effect again. Small businesses need help right now. While PPP funding will help some businesses in the short-term, sustained support is still needed. Congress and the Small Business Association (SBA) must rethink how to help the businesses that need it most. Here are four areas that need to be addressed.

1. Fix accessibility roadblocks in the existing PPP

Congress must first address the roadblocks that have kept the smallest and most vulnerable businesses from accessing aid.

One long-standing issue is that banks and other lenders have been hesitant to extend loans to small businesses unless they have an existing relationship. Many of the smallest businesses, particularly those in communities of color, do not bank with major financial institutions and were denied aid in the first rounds of PPP. The new law sets aside only $35 billion for first-time borrowers. This means that the vast majority of the new funding will go to businesses that have already received a PPP loan, and the businesses that have been underserved will potentially get nothing again.

Many businesses have been unable to access PPP aid because they are sole proprietorships or are self-employed and do not have the 2019 tax forms required by the SBA. Sole proprietorships make up 95% of Black-owned and 88% of Latinx-owned businesses. New businesses, which have been created at an unprecedented rate in 2020, are also unable to benefit from the PPP due to documentation issues and ineligibility.