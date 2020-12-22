How big will my second stimulus check be? This calculator tells you

After finally coming to an agreement on a second COVID-19 relief bill on Sunday night, Congress has now officially passed said agreement. As NPR reports , lawmakers on Capitol Hill passed the bill late Monday night. At over 5,000 pages, the legislation contains tons of provisions that have nothing to do with pandemic relief (like provisions dealing with the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama –no joke), but of the ones that do, the most important for individuals are the provisions that allow for:

A second stimulus check of up to $600 for every American adult earning up to $75,000 per year.

An additional $600 stimulus check per child for eligible families.

Because the bill allows for less than the $600 maximum the more an American adult makes over the $75,000 threshold, many have been wondering how much they’ll actually get in their second stimulus check. That’s where an online calculator called the Second Stimulus Check Calculator – $900 Billion Bill comes in.

The calculator allows you to enter your tax filing status, the number of children you have, and your adjusted gross income for 2019. It takes that data and tells you exactly how much your second stimulus check will be. Here are some examples I ran in the calculator to give an idea of what you might expect:

A single adult with no kids who made $75,000 or less in 2019 can expect a check for $600 .

with who made in 2019 can expect a check for . A single adult with 1 kid who made $75,000 or less in 2019 can expect a check for $1,200 .

with who made in 2019 can expect a check for . A married adult couple with 1 kid who made $75,000 or less in 2019 can expect a check for $1,800 .

with who made in 2019 can expect a check for . A single adult with no kids who made $76,000 in 2019 can expect a check for $550 .

with who made in 2019 can expect a check for . A single adult with no kids who made $85,000 in 2019 can expect a check for $100 .

with who made in 2019 can expect a check for . A married adult couple with 2 kids who made $85,000 in 2019 can expect a check for $2,400.

Now you get the idea of just how much more or less than the $600 you can expect. The calculator was created by Jasmine Mah, who this summer created another calculator that told you how much you would get had the Democrats’ HEALS Act been able to get through the Republican-controlled Senate.

As for the new stimulus check, the outgoing Trump administration has not announced when people can expect the funds to arrive. Before the end of the year is looking unlikely—January is a more likely timeframe.