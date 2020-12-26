How to get more out of the gifts you just got—or get rid of ’em altogether

‘Tis the season for giving and receiving. And if you’re lucky enough to be on the receiving end, here are some giftee-centric tips and tricks to brighten your holidays even more.

Toss those user manuals

Admit it: When you get a gift that come with an instruction manual, you tend to stick the manual in a drawer of aging, rarely referenced paperwork. Wouldn’t that drawer be better put to work housing a bunch of takeout menus, old sunglasses, and other assorted junk?

Chances are, there’s a user manual for just about anything you might get on sites such as ManualsLib or ManualsOnline. When you receive a gift, check to see if its manual is available online; if it is, toss the dead-tree version. And when you get the time, go through that god-awful drawer and recycle everything that you can read online. I did it a few years ago and it felt wonderful.

Protect your gadgets

They just don’t make them like the used to, do they? As a modern-day technology consumer, there are two truths: a) gadgets break and b) they break three days after the warranty expires.

If you fancy yourself a collector and you’d like to protect your collection, electronics warranty company Asurion has an intriguing service called Home+ that, for a flat $25-per-month fee, covers most of the technology in your home no matter where you bought it (i.e. if it was a gift) or how old it is.

You can check if your goodies are covered here. One asterisk on that whole $25-per-month fee: Depending on the value of the item you need replaced, you may need to pay an additional $49 or $99 deductible. But if that giant TV falls off the wall, $99 would be a pretty cheap way to replace it.