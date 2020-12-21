TikTok has a year in review feature, too: Here’s how to get it

If you really want to look back on this dumpster fire of a year, there’s one way that might bring a smile to your face. TikTok just released its “Year in TikTok” feature that promises to recap the metrics that kept you mesmerized for so many minutes (or hours or days) while you were pinned in by the pandemic.

If you’re a regular TikTok user (and there were 87 million added in the U.S. alone this June, according to Sensor Tower), you can find your recap in the “For You” section or on TikTok’s Discover page. You’ll be able to see highlights, such as how long you’ve been a user of the app, and metrics, such as the tracks you’ve played the most, creative effects you used, and likes and comments on your videos, among other data. TikTok is offering up a personalized “vibe” based on themes you gravitated toward the most.

For those newer to the app—or anyone curious about what’s most popular for the larger, global community— TikTok serves up its own “Top 100.” Here’s where you’ll find viral videos, trends, hashtags, challenges, creators, celebrities, song, snacks, and special effects designed to keep you scrolling, clicking, and discovering.

This year may have presented challenging circumstances worldwide, but TikTok generated its own diversions. Heck, even Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks got on board the TikTok train to one-up the cranberry-juice-swigging “Dreams Challenge,” capping one crazy year. If you’re curiosity is piqued and you don’t have the app, you can scroll through the Top 100 here.