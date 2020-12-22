Dominion Voting Systems seems awful close to suing the Trump campaign for defamation

For weeks Dominion Voting Systems has stood by as attorneys Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and other Trump proxies cast it as the center of a wild conspiracy theory : that its software was used to switch votes from Trump to Biden on election night. The baseless theory, which probably emerged from QAnon circles , was used as one of the primary narratives to allege voter fraud and explain Trump’s loss.

Powell and Giuliani claimed that Dominion was owned by another vote tech company, called Smartmatic, which they said was tied to, or even founded by, Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez to create software that could be used to easily switch votes. Fox News hosts parroted or entertained the unfounded theories. So did hosts and guests on Newsmax and OANN.

Now Dominion seems ready to take legal action.

“We have issued a formal demand for Sidney Powell to retract the many defamatory falsehoods that she has spread about Dominion,” the company says in a statement sent to Fast Company. “Given her recklessness to date, we are moving forward on the basis that she will not retract those false statements and that it will be necessary for Dominion to take aggressive legal action . . .”

The “demand” Dominion references was sent on its behalf by one of the best-known defamation firms in the country, Clare Locke LLP, the practice of the husband-and-wife team Tom Clare and Libby Locke. The firm won a $3 million jury verdict against Rolling Stone magazine based on allegations in a 2015 story that University of Virginia Dean Nicole P. Eramo tried to suppress charges of rape.

From the letter:

“Your false accusations about Dominion are defamatory per se and have exposed you, the entities you control, and the Trump Campaign to substantial legal risk for defamation. As a result of your false accusations, Dominion has suffered enormous harm, and its employees have been stalked, have been harassed, and have received death threats. For the safety of Dominion employees and for the sake of the truth and confidence in America democracy we demand that you immediately and publicly retract your false accusations and set the record straight. If you refuse to do so and instead choose to stand by your defamatory falsehoods, that will be viewed as additional evidence of actual malice.”

The letter also demands that the Trump campaign and related entities retain all documents related to its public claims about Dominion. This is probably why the Trump campaign on Saturday sent a memo down through the organization ordering that all documents related to Powell’s statements about Dominion be preserved, as CNN reported.