A hidden source of emissions while we’ve been stuck inside: your home cooking

When Alex Huffman, an aerosol scientist and associate professor at the University of Denver, recently outfitted his house with CO2 monitors—part of a home experiment to see how well different spaces were ventilated—he found out his home was pretty tightly sealed against the outside air, but carbon dioxide exhaled from his family would build up a bit as they lived their lives. There was a bigger surprise, though: When they cooked, the CO2 levels skyrocketed—not only in the kitchen, but throughout the house.

“I was amazed to see how high the CO2 went,” Huffman says, noting that his home has no externally venting fan. “The CO2 built up very quickly and stayed high. As long as we didn’t open the windows, it stayed high for hours.”

Huffman was monitoring CO2 not out of environmental or health concerns, but as a proxy for COVID-19 transmission. When we breathe, we exhale both CO2 and aerosol droplets, so the concentration of CO2 in a space can give you an idea of how many aerosols, which may contain COVID-19, have built up. But CO2 is also a pollutant, and the readings he got when cooking show how polluting the activity is.

Cooking emissions also contain small particles known as PM2.5 (particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers). These particles, which are also prevalent in wildfire smoke, can penetrate into our lungs and even enter our bloodstream. They can make asthma more severe, worsen chronic lung conditions such as COPD and emphysema, and there’s also evidence these particles can increase heart attacks, strokes, and lead to premature deaths. High CO2 levels cause health effects too, such as rapid heart rate, headaches, fatigue, dizziness, and nausea. The burning natural gas in gas stoves also produces amounts of nitrogen dioxide, another potent pollutant.

In London, cooking emissions account for 10% of particulate pollution. In megacities like China, that share can go up to 22%. A recent study out of the University of Birmingham found that these emissions remain in the atmosphere for up to several days—not breaking up and dispersing sooner like previously thought—contributing to poor air quality and impacting human health. “If these particles have longer residence times in the atmosphere, they will travel further and affect air quality in a wider area over a longer period of time,” says Christian Pfrang, a researcher at the University of Birmingham who worked on that study, over email.

Cooking emissions don’t only affect the outside air; they can also hang around inside. “These cooking emissions will have longer residence times wherever they are—so if homes are poorly ventilated, this will significantly impact on indoor air quality in particular in the kitchen/dining area,” Pfrang says. With COVID-19 lockdowns forcing people inside their homes more, and maybe spurring them to cook at home more often, this means people could be exposed to much higher levels of indoor air pollution than usual.

Just how much more, though, is hard to say. There’s still a lot we don’t know about our indoor air, and its effects. Does this added indoor pollution mean we’ve been exposed to more CO2 than when we could be in any other year, when we go outside more often and commute to work? It really depends on what your living space is like, how much you cook, where you live, and how much pollution you’re normally exposed to, says Delphine Farmer, an associate professor of chemistry at Colorado State University who studies the air we breathe indoors. (Farmer is also one of the principal investigators with HOMEChem, a first-of-its-kind experiment into understanding the chemistry of our indoor air and the impacts of activities such as cooking and cleaning.) Still, even with those variables, she thinks there has certainly been “enhanced exposure” to these particular cooking emissions with people staying inside.