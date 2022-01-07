Cutting back on alcohol? These no- and low-alcohol spirits will keep things interesting

When I told my wife in last December that I had taken on the fun project of evaluating a bunch of nonalcoholic and lower-alcohol beverages for Dry January, her scorn could not have been more acute. “What’s fun about that?”

But here’s the thing: Dry January no longer means an abstemious 31 days of seltzers or perhaps mass-market nonalcoholic beer. Boring! The last few years, thankfully, have witnessed a boom in new brands seeking to make sobriety (or at minimum, taking it easy a bit) more stylish, fun, and delicious. As my Instagram feed can attest, there are now many alternative spirits and liqueurs to sobriety a much more interesting journey. Some of them can also serve as new, adventurous mixers. In the spirit of the season, I tried 11 different brands, offering a wide variety of tastes for a Dry January, a Dry-ish January, or any time. Ghia

Ghia’s nonalcoholic aperitif is thick and murky and would be a bold stand-in for coagulated blood in a Halloween mise en scène. Although it’s meant to be mixed, I found that its flavors of gentian root and fig got a little lost in a spritz. It’s more intriguing and satisfying taken neat, with a squeeze of lemon juice or other citrus to help elevate the yuzu in Ghia’s blend.

Drinking Haus aperitifs for your Dry January is akin to getting just a little bit wet when you go swimming. Its varieties average 18% or 20% alcohol by volume, which is 50% less than what you’ll typically find in alcoholic spirits but still a lot more than, well, zero. No wonder then that Haus drinks were far and away the most drinkable and sophisticated of my Dry January journey. I tried two options: The Spiced Cherry leads with the sweetness of a Rainier in late June, with frisky hints of anise in step shortly thereafter. The Ginger Yuzu looks luxe in the glass—the color of liquid gold—with warm, clear ginger notes and a hint of the yuzu on the nose. Perfect for a cold night and worth a second glass. My wife enjoyed it so much that she had a third and reported the next day that that was a bridge too far. What’s fun about that? Haus Apertifs - $40 Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.