Going dry (or dry-ish) this January? These new no- and low-alcohol spirits will keep things interesting

advertisement advertisement

When I told my wife in mid-December that I had taken on the fun project of evaluating a bunch of nonalcoholic and lower-alcohol beverages for Dry January, her scorn could not have been more acute. “What’s fun about that?”

advertisement

advertisement

This was before a stressful first week of January that crested with yet another crisis of American democracy that rendered the idea of taking a month off from drinking to be comic in its absurdity for all but the most steadfast in their resolutions. But here’s the thing: Dry January no longer means an abstemious 31 days of seltzers or perhaps mass-market nonalcoholic beer. Boring! The last few years, thankfully, have witnessed a boom in new brands seeking to make sobriety (or at minimum, taking it easy a bit) more stylish, fun, and delicious. As my Instagram feed can attest, there are now many alternative spirits and liqueurs to make a Dry January a much more interesting journey. Some of them can also serve as new, adventurous mixers. In the spirit of the season, I tried 11 different brands, offering a wide variety of tastes for a Dry January, a Dry-ish January, or any time. Ghia

Ghia’s nonalcoholic aperitif is thick and murky and would be a bold stand-in for coagulated blood in a Halloween mise en scène. Although it’s meant to be mixed, I found that its flavors of gentian root and fig got a little lost in a spritz. It’s more intriguing and satisfying taken neat, with a squeeze of lemon juice or other citrus to help elevate the yuzu in Ghia’s blend. Ghia non-alcoholic apertif - $33 Kin Euphorics

If Ghia is trying to evoke cocktails at dusk at a Mediterranean seaside resort, Kin Euphorics is more like socially distanced mocktails on Gwyneth Paltrow’s back patio. You can be like a 21st-century version of a Golden Age star, mixing uppers and downers, but now you’re using the reishi mushroom adaptogens in Kin’s nighty-night drink (Dream Light) to bring you down from the rhodiola rosea adaptogens in its happy-hour version (High Rhode). Fun! Setting aside the brand’s euphoric claims, I was certainly ecstatic that both Kin varietals are pleasant sippers, with enough going on to keep it interesting as you enter the “I would swear this has booze in it” zone. The Kin Spritz does the work of mixing for you, with a full serving of High Rhode in each blend—and bubbles are always your friend to keep Dry January compelling. Kin Euphorics - Starting at $39 Woodnose Sacré

Another dark, mysterious liqueur with a particular viscosity, Woodnose’s Sacré is made from maple syrup and fermented in aged bourbon barrels in the wilds of Vermont. It’s weird! But its inscrutability grows on you, and again, you can’t quite believe it’s nonalcoholic. Perfect if you’re just looking to sip one beverage as a nightcap.

advertisement