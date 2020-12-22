advertisement
  • 5:00 am

These 23 memes helped us make sense of 2020

Digital natives dealt with a uniquely terrible year the only way we knew how: memes.

[Photo: AltoClassic/iStock]
By Joe Berkowitzlong Read
The end of a year only feels like an end. In truth, there is no temporal reset, just the same relentlessly forward-scrolling continuum as always, with all the same problems waiting on the other side of it.

Time is a construct, and there’s no point in conflating the horrible things that happen within any given unit of it with the unit itself, as though 2020 were a malevolent force hell-bent on creating chaos.

It certainly did feel that way, though.

The past 12 months are going to leave scars on most people who passed through them. The pandemic cost countless lives and livelihoods, and it also cost any last scrap of hope that the U.S. government can effectively look after its citizens. The George Floyd protests—and the way politicians on both sides of the aisle diminished them—radicalized a generation. The election and its seditious aftermath ensured that the ideological division in America is only going to get worse in the months and years ahead.

All of that is before you even get to the dozens of natural disasters, and that time the West Coast looked like literal hell.

With the COVID-19 vaccine arriving, and Donald Trump set to depart the White House, things are already looking slightly more optimistic for 2021. It’s starting to look likely that, one day soon, we’ll be breaking the ice with strangers by talking about how each of us made it to the end of 2020. Whether we remember it at that point or not, part of the answer to that question for many people will be: with memes.

Not to discount other common coping mechanisms—wine, redecorating, marijuana, and Animal Crossing—but memes provided an indispensable way to process each new 2020 trauma. In a uniquely awful year, memes proved to be far more than a competition to make the best joke about a current event. People made sense of what was happening by making fun of it, which made the whole thing a little more bearable.

Here’s a look back at 23 memes that helped us deal with the confluence of clusterfucks known as 2020.

Bernie is once again asking

When perennial champion of the middle class Bernie Sanders had to ask his base to “once again” pony up for his primary bid, the internet turned his query into a meme—one that Sanders himself later repurposed to talk about mask safety.

Nancy Pelosi’s stunt of the union

After a lie-filled speech during which a president who was on the verge of being acquitted in his impeachment trial by history’s most aggressively uncurious Republican senate gave the medal of freedom to a guy who has repeatedly defended slavery and suggested Michael J. Fox was faking Parkinson’s, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi followed up her 2019 weird clap by tearing up a copy of Trump’s speech. Thankfully, Twitter responded by mocking the impotence of that gesture.

Musical hand-washing

Before much of the country went into lockdown, the scientific community began to urge Americans to wash their hands for the length of a song chorus. Americans then had no choice but to make memes about which song it should be. As goofy as these jokes were, though, they helped start to transition everyone who made or read them into a pandemic mindset.

Working from home

Memes were how Americans started grappling with suddenly not having an office to go to. They’re also kind of adorable now for how little we knew about how long the pandemic would last.

Who’s Zooming whomst?

Around this time, in early March, we first started seeing jokes about Zoom, the remote meeting technology that would become as familiar to us all as our own faces within months.

Zoom background memes

Pretty soon, people began to realize you could change the background of your Zoom interface to just about anything you wanted, your own personal green screen, and that was cute for a while.

Gal Gadot has an active imagination

The Wonder Woman star surely meant well in late March when she posted an Instagram video of herself and other celebrities absolutely murdering John Lennon’s “Imagine.” Unfortunately, the video only highlighted, for the first of many times in the pandemic, that celebrities are not just like us.

The pandemic is Parasite

In fact, the pandemic opened up a lot of conversations about class distinctions, many of which were handily summarized by images from the film Parasite (whose Best Picture win was among the few good things that happened in 2020).

The short reign of Tiger King

Early on into lockdown, seemingly everyone in the world watched Netflix’s Tiger King at the same time and, sure enough, found ways in which the series reflected our rapidly shifting reality.

Michael Jordan gets the opposite of a cryface

After Tiger King lost its luster, the cabin-feverish masses glommed on to the Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, and found relevance buried within it.

Nature is healing, we are the virus

In firing off a solid joke about the prevalence of Lime scooters in his town, Twitter user @taladorei created one of the most prevalent catchphrases of the pandemic. It quickly got absorbed into online culture and became shorthand to set up jokes about how the Earth would be better off without humans.

Baking bad 

As the pandemic stretched on, it suddenly seemed like most of the world adopted the same hobby at once, while the rest of the world adopted a side hobby making fun of that hobby.

My plans vs. 2020

People soon began to realize that this new arrangement wasn’t going to be as temporary as it first seemed, and that whatever they had planned for the year beyond February was probably off the table.

A reverse boycott for beans

Not that there was ever a boycott of Goya products to begin with after the company’s CEO publicly voiced support for Trump, but there was indeed a reverse boycott once Ivanka Trump shilled for the company.

Antagonist of the day

After a while, it seemed like every day would bring a new viral star, who became briefly infamous for overreacting to inconvenience. These were people like Fajita Wife, whose husband raged against long wait times in pandemic restaurants, and the St. Louis Gun Couple, who bared arms against Black Lives Matter protesters passing by their house. Whoever the antagonist of the day was quickly memed into oblivion.

Mentally I’m here

An aspirational tweet from @milkygoddess sparked a meme that encompassed both whimsical wishes for travel beyond home, and weird, funny things that people can’t stop thinking about for whatever reason, like that inexplicable baseball game in Twilight.

Everything is cake

In a year when nothing was what it should have been, it only made sense that everything would secretly be cake.

How it started vs. how it’s going

From its humble beginnings as a cute timeline for romantic relationships, this before-and-after meme gradually evolved into a vehicle for commenting on a wide variety of the year’s most important issues.

Electoral purgatory

In the four days between the election and its (initial!) conclusion, not one but two memes emerged about this weird moment of electoral purgatory.

First there were the jokes about Trump’s “STOP THE COUNT!” tweet.

Then a crop of memes emerged after Joe Biden officially won in Pennsylvania, all but assuring his overall victory, and an outcome that seemed only too fitting after Trump’s much-maligned warning: “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.”

This claim is disputed 

Twitter sure seemed to give Trump a flyer on blatant lying during the years of his presidency. Once he was apparently on his way out the door, however, the company decided to slap a warning on his tweets lying about the election. Considering how often Trump lied about the election in his subsequent tweets, this warning became a very familiar sight on Twitter.

Don’t worry about it

Finally, with the election wrapping up and several vaccines on the way, a pair of memes emerged six weeks apart, putting in perspective the relative safety of both Biden’s tax plan and the vaccine.

Taken together, the many memes of 2020 are a tribute to the indomitable human spirit. If we memed our way through the apocalypse, we can make it through anything. So: Bring it on, 2021. No matter what you take away from us, we’ll still have our sense of humor.

Although it certainly is easy to imagine the words Bring it on, 2021 being the first half of a withering “how it started vs. how it’s going” meme eventually.

