These 23 memes helped us make sense of 2020

The end of a year only feels like an end. In truth, there is no temporal reset, just the same relentlessly forward-scrolling continuum as always, with all the same problems waiting on the other side of it.

Time is a construct, and there’s no point in conflating the horrible things that happen within any given unit of it with the unit itself, as though 2020 were a malevolent force hell-bent on creating chaos. It certainly did feel that way, though. The past 12 months are going to leave scars on most people who passed through them. The pandemic cost countless lives and livelihoods, and it also cost any last scrap of hope that the U.S. government can effectively look after its citizens. The George Floyd protests—and the way politicians on both sides of the aisle diminished them—radicalized a generation. The election and its seditious aftermath ensured that the ideological division in America is only going to get worse in the months and years ahead. All of that is before you even get to the dozens of natural disasters, and that time the West Coast looked like literal hell. With the COVID-19 vaccine arriving, and Donald Trump set to depart the White House, things are already looking slightly more optimistic for 2021. It’s starting to look likely that, one day soon, we’ll be breaking the ice with strangers by talking about how each of us made it to the end of 2020. Whether we remember it at that point or not, part of the answer to that question for many people will be: with memes. Not to discount other common coping mechanisms—wine, redecorating, marijuana, and Animal Crossing—but memes provided an indispensable way to process each new 2020 trauma. In a uniquely awful year, memes proved to be far more than a competition to make the best joke about a current event. People made sense of what was happening by making fun of it, which made the whole thing a little more bearable.

When Columbia House sent me a bill after I got 12 CDs for a penny: pic.twitter.com/f6Yfs9IdB1 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 5, 2020 Musical hand-washing Before much of the country went into lockdown, the scientific community began to urge Americans to wash their hands for the length of a song chorus. Americans then had no choice but to make memes about which song it should be. As goofy as these jokes were, though, they helped start to transition everyone who made or read them into a pandemic mindset. https://t.co/4CU0elbU54 pic.twitter.com/4Kell6SCnM — Sam Mintz (@samjmintz) March 9, 2020 Washing in the name of… On this occasion it's best you do what they tell ya pic.twitter.com/unDdBh1HDh — Rage Against The Machine ???? (@RATM) March 9, 2020 Working from home Memes were how Americans started grappling with suddenly not having an office to go to. They’re also kind of adorable now for how little we knew about how long the pandemic would last. Live footage of me, my wife and my daughter all working from home today (and for the next two weeks) pic.twitter.com/c8NuSQit3Q — Dan Saltzstein (@dansaltzstein) March 11, 2020

working from home for 1 day because you feel like it

vs

working from home for weeks because you have to pic.twitter.com/gIpiMcPHHr — laser (@bobby) March 10, 2020 Who’s Zooming whomst? Around this time, in early March, we first started seeing jokes about Zoom, the remote meeting technology that would become as familiar to us all as our own faces within months. The original Zoom meeting pic.twitter.com/WSCYkaTCHP — John M. Cunningham (@jmcunning) March 28, 2020 Team meetings this week be like…. #Coronavirusireland #coronavirus #workingfromhome #WFH pic.twitter.com/PVOGJ0FYgW — Stephen Clarke (@stephenwclarke) March 11, 2020 Zoom background memes Pretty soon, people began to realize you could change the background of your Zoom interface to just about anything you wanted, your own personal green screen, and that was cute for a while. Finally found the perfect background for my zoom meetings pic.twitter.com/G6VBnZVkYN — rob (@RobDa64) March 26, 2020

unknowingly provides shelter to two people in his basement https://t.co/ifPWHWAT02 — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) April 24, 2020 The short reign of Tiger King Early on into lockdown, seemingly everyone in the world watched Netflix’s Tiger King at the same time and, sure enough, found ways in which the series reflected our rapidly shifting reality. ME, AT THE START OF EACH DAY: i’m gonna do a better job of playing with my kid today when he asks me to play with him ME, TEN MINUTES LATER AS HE JUMPS ON MY BACK TRYING TO GET A THIRD PIGGYBACK RIDE AS I TRY TO EAT MY BREAKFAST: pic.twitter.com/7So5kqyGOJ — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 2, 2020 What my coworkers see during a conference call three weeks into quarantine after I’ve cut my own hair #TigerKing #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/9irninJKma — wileekylee (@wileekylee) March 23, 2020 every comedian’s bedroom rn pic.twitter.com/7w95KjvOCt — Ben Leary (@benlearyy) March 26, 2020 Michael Jordan gets the opposite of a cryface After Tiger King lost its luster, the cabin-feverish masses glommed on to the Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, and found relevance buried within it.

Me looking at my electric bill after being home for 30+ days pic.twitter.com/I06ZHDt5qv — Black Adam (@AD_Renaissance) April 27, 2020 Us: "Sports are coming back soon!" Coronavirus: pic.twitter.com/OHFC9wvlMT — Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) May 11, 2020 Nature is healing, we are the virus In firing off a solid joke about the prevalence of Lime scooters in his town, Twitter user @taladorei created one of the most prevalent catchphrases of the pandemic. It quickly got absorbed into online culture and became shorthand to set up jokes about how the Earth would be better off without humans. Wow. Cows are returning to the sea. Nature is healing. ???? We are the virus. ???? pic.twitter.com/xoZ2Rj1wHJ — Tiago P. Zanetic (@TPZanetic) April 11, 2020 This photo of the Hudson River was taken yesterday. The earth is healing. We are the virus. pic.twitter.com/QDTizi2i6Q — Mark Lee (@meesterleesir) April 12, 2020 Baking bad As the pandemic stretched on, it suddenly seemed like most of the world adopted the same hobby at once, while the rest of the world adopted a side hobby making fun of that hobby.

