COVID-19 exposed a major flaw in U.S. healthcare. Here’s how to fix it

Like any extreme stress test, COVID-19 has exposed both the strengths and vulnerabilities of our healthcare system.

On the positive side, we quickly learned how to mitigate the virus following its first deadly wave. Morbidity rates have plummeted since the spring. Multiple vaccines, developed in record time, now promise to halt the virus altogether.

Yet for all the gains made in 2020, there is the grim fact that more than 1.5 million people have died to date. There’s also the realization that our healthcare system was ill-prepared to handle the burden of COVID-19.

So how might medical schools prepare future physicians so they are better equipped to handle the next pandemic? The answer, we believe, lies in a hybrid model that transcends traditional medical instruction to adopt new technologies that will make healthcare—and healthcare education—more agile, innovative, and responsive.

Digital content spaces and green screens

Consider this: In April 2020, telehealth claims in the U.S. increased by more than 8,000% from the previous year, according to medical claim tracker FAIR Health. Ten months from the onset of the pandemic, demand for telemedicine remains strong and isn’t expected to end with COVID-19. Training future caregivers on how best to use telehealth technology must be made a priority for medical and nursing schools.

Many medical education institutions are now incorporating digital content spaces into their facilities. These environments, which emulate TV studios (down to their green screen backdrops), offer one platform for practicing and teaching telemedicine.

Other solutions can be found in flexible training spaces like the Experiential Learning Laboratory at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine. Designed like a black-box theater, the ELL can flex to provide large and small spaces and accommodate any type of technology. Spaces like these encourage future physicians to think beyond traditional approaches to care and experiment with new ways of diagnosing, treating and communicating with patients.