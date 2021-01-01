How to tackle the monsters holding you back from being a good leader

Leadership development needs a strong dose of vulnerability. When we explore the depths of our minds and hearts, we lead with more authenticity and integrity.

Unconscious leadership happens when we aren’t self-aware, which puts fear in the driver’s seat. Because fear has a limited breadth of vision, it overlooks choices that would empower us and those we serve. At its best, unconscious leadership is weak. At its worst it’s destructive.

It’s hard to recognize in others what we don’t first see in ourselves. As we practice becoming more self-aware through conscious self-exploration, we will find it easier to see into others deeply and with precision. We may even find ourselves identifying others’ unconscious motivations before they do.

Self-awareness is critical in the workplace because it allows us to make smarter hiring decisions, nominate stronger leaders, and serve as empathic and inspirational mentors.

When we are deceived by others, it’s often because we are lacking insight about ourselves. When we don’t do our inner homework, we unwittingly attract people who will serve to compensate for our unchecked fears–rather than serve the company’s mission.

I used to work with a woman who felt powerless around men with authority. I also noticed that she repeatedly hired males who were incompetent on the job. While she complained openly about their lackluster efforts, over time she wasn’t successful at correcting their performance, nor did she end their employment when the opportunities came up.

Tackling our personal monsters

Although we don’t like to consider how our personal stuff interferes with work life, that sphere is often the starting place for unraveling our workplace woes. Most of us don’t see how our decisions at work are affected by the fears that lurk within us. These fears are like computer viruses that run silently in the background until the system breaks down—or until we decide to install malware prevention in the form of self-exploration.