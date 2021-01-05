The most confusing parts of job applications, according to graduating college students

Young adults entering the workforce include two generations, Millennials, and Gen-Zers. And while there are differences present across these two groups , they are similar in at least this way: They expect transparency in everything, including their jobs .

Approximately 50 students were enrolled in a course designed around staffing during the fall semester, at my university, Rutgers. Several have at least one year of work experience, and they have all completed job searches (i.e., internships, full-time jobs, part-time opportunities). During an online discussion exercise, the students were asked to share their biggest concerns about job descriptions they’ve seen in the past six months. Ninety-five percent of the surveyed students are juniors or seniors. The group shared the following insights.

Lack of clarity

The most common answer among respondents was job descriptions are “too vague.” More than 60% of the respondents listed vagueness as their number-one concern.

When asked to explain what they term as “vague,” the students replied they don’t believe job descriptions explain the day-day responsibilities of the role.

Subsequently, it’s difficult to determine if they can perform the job asked. This uncertainty often results in not applying for the role, at all.

Young adults mentioned they wanted descriptions to read as from the voice of the most recent hire, including what the incumbent employee enjoyed about the job, obstacles they faced, and how much time is required of each responsibility.

Some young adults also perceived job descriptions as having too much detail, especially those filled with company jargon and buzzwords. And others felt the requirements for entry-level roles were unrealistic.