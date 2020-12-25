If you’re looking for a new job, here’s the personal audit you should do

Are you a resolution list maker? Good. It’s time to take a step back and evaluate the year that has gone by. With all the changes and uncertainties this year has brought, it is safe to say we are all shaken to the core and maybe more eager than ever to think about the new beginnings.

You might have started a year with a set of goals you wanted to achieve by the year’s end, but with the volatile circumstances of 2020, you may have found yourself changing directions, either out of necessity or of your own volition. Either way, the end of the year represents a great opportunity to look back and sum up your experiences and skills and see how the recent changes might have changed your outlook on your personal brand.

Personal branding boils down to the set of skills, experiences, and personality that differentiate you from the competition. While a personal brand can develop organically, it’s essential to cultivate it to yield positive outcomes for both your career and personal life.

You are evolving and so is your brand

Whether we are aware of it or not, each year we acquire new experiences and skills big and small. Our personality is also molded by the events that take place in our lives, as well as the knowledge, training, and situations we encounter. As we grow, so does our brand.

With this year’s experiences in mind—both good and bad—ask yourself these questions to help you determine just how much you’ve grown over the past 12 months:

How would you describe yourself in five years?

Why do you do what you do?

What are your strongest suits?

How would you have answered these same questions at the beginning of this year, and what has changed? Then ask your friends and colleagues to evaluate your personal brand as well:

How would others describe you?

What do they perceive are your strongest suits?

Would they ask you to contribute to or lead their projects?

Think of all the experiences you’ve had this year, including courses you’ve taken and mentoring relationships, and decide which ones best represent the direction you want your career to take. Then consider your failures and meltdowns, as these are the moments we should learn the most from.