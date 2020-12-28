These are the considerations to keep in mind when reinventing your office culture

advertisement advertisement

When the pandemic entered our work lives, HR leaders urgently took action to move their teams to a fully remote model. Now, with news of a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, we face a much more complicated challenge and set of choices.

Do we return our teams to an office life like before the pandemic? Do we stay in this pajama-filled life of a remote-work wonderland? Or do we shape some hybrid of these worlds? The choices we make are just the beginning, so we must rethink all aspects of HR, such as facets of collaboration, benefits, and the perks of the modern work culture. Choices such as these are critical to keeping employees happy, but in a post-COVID-19 world, there are no easy answers. Some of your employees are longing for a return to social connection and the perks of office life, while others would be thrilled to end their commutes forever. There are benefits and drawbacks to each option; each one necessitates teams taking different steps to ensure they are embraced by your workforce and adding a positive element to your culture. Is office collaboration worth the commute? Returning to office-based work means requiring your employees to live within commutable range and aligning on expectations to spend 2-5 days a week together in the office (I’d expect 3 to become the new normal). The benefits of this model should be apparent to any team that’s struggled with engagement since remote work began. Office-based teams build trust and community faster and have the greatest potential for creative collaboration. On top of that, office work may actually improve work-life balance. A study by Atlassian found that 42% of workers feel work-from-home leaders keep longer hours. This model also makes it much easier for people and workplace operations teams to focus on creating a common, quality employee experience. But it’s not all upside, and we must also consider the risks. Some employees may be unwilling to return to office life and leave you for companies that have chosen to remain remote. Requiring office work also shrinks your talent pool back to your geographic region.

If you plan on returning to office-based work, your company must reinvest (and perhaps double down) on perks such as meal catering, fitness centers, and in-office experience, or risk losing talent. You should also invest in additional team building activities and ensure your team finds purpose in and outside of their work, perhaps through giving programs or volunteering. In the end, you want employees to feel their office is not just a workplace, but a community that they are proud to be a part of. A remote-only office

A remote-first organization is one in which any employee can work flexibly as long as they operate mostly in the same time zone, with perhaps “anywhere in the world” exceptions. Some remote-first organizations may have small office hubs, but in this model there’s no expectation that employees work from them frequently. You should expect these to be replaced by external team meeting spaces as the costs mount for empty desks. Among the upsides for this model are an increase in the size of your talent pool and access to specialized talent, anywhere. A remote-first team means your company can build a unified employee experience to support a single benefits and perks program, which is far easier than having to support different sets of workers based on geographic location. The challenge with this model is that it’s much more difficult to build a close-knit team. In Atlassian’s study, the company found that nearly one-third of employees say they spend less time talking informally with colleagues, which means spontaneous interactions, a key to innovation, are more rare. If friendships and social bonds between team members become less common, this could affect employee retention down the road. However, you can make it work, if you replace some of your leasing costs with costs for quarterly events, annual kickoffs, and travel, which bring people together for in-person fun. You can also shift to invest more in employee engagement and defining company identity. Prioritize constantly experimenting with new collaboration platforms to make sure you’re up-to-date on technology, which can help your team feel connected and productive.

