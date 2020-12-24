4 myths about diversity and inclusion leaders debunked

After the year we’ve had, it should come as no surprise that the number of chief diversity and inclusion officers (CDIOs) in the U.S. and around the world is on the rise . The sudden and rapid elevation of diversity, inclusion, and discrimination issues in nearly every aspect of our lives resulted in more visibility and increased demand for the role of CDIOs across the business world.

Of course, like anything that quickly rises to prominence, CDIOs have been on the receiving end of a sudden and forceful wave of controversy from both the business community and the general public. As someone who’s been in the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) space for some time, I’ve heard it all: “The role is just for optics,” “CDIOs don’t even do anything,” and, of course, that the position is seen as a “revolving door” in many organizations.

It’s understandable that there are so many people who don’t understand the value of this job and the services we provide to businesses across the globe. After all, the position itself only began appearing prominently in the business community in the last decade. However, a hallmark quality of chief diversity officers is meeting people where they are on their DEI journey and providing them the resources they need to move forward. By addressing a few common myths about CDIOs, it is my hope that I can help some move past criticism and into understanding to jump-start their own DEI journey.

Myth #1: The role is just for optics

In the wake of the tragic murder of George Floyd, conversations about race and inequality at a systemic level made their way into our homes, workplaces, and communities, and the general public began to put businesses, leaders, and organizations under a microscope to see if their views and values aligned with their own. As a direct result of this, I saw many organizations react by hiring a CDIO without having a philosophy or approach in place to support the holistic implementation of DEI strategies. In those cases (of which there are many), the role was, in fact, implemented for optics.

However, that is not always the case. When we look at the larger climate of corporate America, the majority of organizations cite diversity and inclusion as important and critical to innovation. They know it’s an important issue. What sets organizations that are hiring for optics apart from those that are hiring for evolution is how much they are willing to prepare and support DEI initiatives or an incoming CDIO. Those organizations that are ready to prioritize the implementation of DEI initiatives and invest in them are the ones that truly understand the value of a DEI practice and bust this myth.

Myth #2: CDIOs don’t do anything

The responsibility of a chief diversity and inclusion officer is to work across the organization to optimize culture, align the diversity and inclusion goals with business outcomes, and be able to respond to changes or policies that occur outside the company that affect its culture.

It is not to provide instant results or transform an organization’s entire workforce, structure, or practices overnight. The truth is that shifting institutional structures, mindsets, and practices requires a great deal of behind-the-scenes work that is often not visible to those who are not in it every day. That doesn’t mean the work isn’t happening. Frankly, the lack of visibility given to internal DEI work is also due, in part, to wins and progress in this space not being celebrated at the same level as, say, a new business win.