The first over-the-counter COVID-19 test just got approved. It’s useful—but not a game changer

Soon, people in the U.S. will be able to pick up a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 from their local drugstore without a prescription, test themselves, and process the results at home.

The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test, which was granted an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, is expected to cost $30, is easy to use, and produces results within 20 minutes.

How does the test work?

The Ellume test is currently the most versatile rapid antigen test because it is authorized for testing anyone age 2 or over, whether they have symptoms or not. It is an antigen test that detects viral proteins, as opposed to the gold-standard PCR tests that detect viral genetic material.

The Ellume test includes a smartphone app that provides step-by-step instructions explaining how to take a nasal swab and place it into the small analyzer that processes the sample. The app connects to the analyzer via Bluetooth to display the test results on the user’s phone. It is also possible to transmit test results securely and anonymously to public health authorities via the app, which helps provide data to guide COVID-19 policy decisions.

How does the Ellume test compare to other rapid tests?

Independent testing by the National Institutes of Health showed that the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test successfully identified 96% of PCR-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in people with symptoms and 91% of PCR-confirmed cases in people without symptoms. This is comparable to the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid test, another commonly used rapid antigen test, which reported agreement with PCR testing for 97.1% of COVID-19 positive cases with symptoms.

Healthcare providers have been using the Abbott BinaxNOW test for months, and it was also authorized for home use this week. However, it is less versatile than the Ellume test since the Abbott test requires a prescription and is currently only authorized for home use in people within seven days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

How can this test be useful?

Widespread rapid antigen testing to slow COVID-19 transmission remains an important goal even though the FDA has already authorized a COVID-19 vaccine. At-home tests could boost testing rates by offering a quick and convenient alternative to testing at a doctor’s office or public testing site. Since the Ellume test is authorized for everyone, it should help identify COVID-19 cases in people without symptoms, which might otherwise go undetected.