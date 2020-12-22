Laura Dern would like to remind you to get tested for COVID-19 this holiday season

Despite abundant warning from the CDC, millions of people remain undeterred from their holiday travel plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This past Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, more than one million people each day passed through TSA checkpoints across the United States, breaking the record for most weekend travelers during the pandemic.

Airlines have been attempting to mitigate the possible spread of the virus with multiple testing checkpoints and restrictions. Earlier this month, American Airlines became the first to expand at-home testing for all domestic flights in partnership with LetsGetChecked, a health insights company that offers FDA-approved at-home COVID-19 testing for $119.

Now LetsGetChecked is continuing its push for more testing this holiday season with its new spokesperson, Oscar-winning actor and activist Laura Dern.

Dern first became aware of LetsGetChecked while filming Jurassic World: Dominion. Being the first major studio film to go back into production after the pandemic shut Hollywood down, Dern used LetsGetChecked to get tested regularly.

“LetsGetChecked just became such an amazing resource,” Dern says. “I’m grateful to them.”

Dern is one of many who have been affected by the pandemic after losing a friend to the virus. Not to mention, her mother, actor Diane Ladd, whom she help cares for, is at a particularly high-risk for COVID-19 complications due to a lung condition. Both factors led Dern to partner with CVS and the American Lung Association back in July, raising awareness and money to fund COVID-19 research.