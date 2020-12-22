Laura Dern would like to remind you to get tested for COVID-19 this holiday season

Despite abundant warning from the CDC, millions of people remain undeterred from their holiday travel plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This past Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, more than one million people each day passed through TSA checkpoints across the United States, breaking the record for most weekend travelers during the pandemic.
Airlines have been attempting to mitigate the possible spread of the virus with multiple testing checkpoints and restrictions. Earlier this month, American Airlines became the first to expand at-home testing for all domestic flights in partnership with LetsGetChecked, a health insights company that offers FDA-approved at-home COVID-19 testing for $119.
Now LetsGetChecked is continuing its push for more testing this holiday season with its new spokesperson, Oscar-winning actor and activist Laura Dern.
Dern first became aware of LetsGetChecked while filming Jurassic World: Dominion. Being the first major studio film to go back into production after the pandemic shut Hollywood down, Dern used LetsGetChecked to get tested regularly.
“LetsGetChecked just became such an amazing resource,” Dern says. “I’m grateful to them.”
Dern is one of many who have been affected by the pandemic after losing a friend to the virus. Not to mention, her mother, actor Diane Ladd, whom she help cares for, is at a particularly high-risk for COVID-19 complications due to a lung condition. Both factors led Dern to partner with CVS and the American Lung Association back in July, raising awareness and money to fund COVID-19 research.
Now she’s doubling down on her efforts with LetsGetChecked.
As a spokesperson, Dern is amplifying LetsGetChecked to her social following, like her most recent Instagram video walking through the process of how to test at home.
“[I wanted to show] people that it’s easy and painless, because we’re all in this together,” Dern says. “[It’s about supporting] the companies who are trying to make it easier and, in the case of LetsGetChecked, take care of shipping and even help organize, so that you can have it picked up and shipped out for you. All of that makes such a difference, particularly when people are in fear and stressed as everybody is right now.”
But if there’s one thing the pandemic has reminded everyone of, it is that “fear” and “stress” can look very different if you’re a celebrity. Throughout the pandemic, many celebrities have attempted to show solidarity with the masses, but, more times than not, their messaging has come off as tone-deaf at best.
It’s something Dern is well aware of as she continues to take up various advocacy roles in gun safety, climate change, and now public health.
“Hollywood in particular has gotten in trouble for presuming soapboxes. And presuming anyone anybody else’s life experience can obviously be a real slap in the face for people,” Dern says. “I can’t know the horrors that have been experienced in the last many months, waiting in a food bank line and the line being cut off because they’ve run out. It’s horrific.”
“I will never presume that I can know,” Dern continues. “But I will always attempt to put forward information that I know has been helpful for me or family members—and to do it genuinely.”