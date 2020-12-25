Shuffle wants to be the TikTok for podcasts and help you find your next favorite listen

In 2020, Spotify, increasingly the preeminent player in the podcast arena, announced it had 1.9 million titles on its platform, compared to 500,000 in 2019.

As a way for smaller podcasts to cut through the masses—and to build a more dedicated community around podcasts—Ada Yeo cofounded Shuffle, a platform that allows users to edit audio clips from podcasts, add visual elements, and share on social.

“Podcasts never ever go viral—why is that? It’s impossible for a two-hour MP3 file to go viral. It’s not built for the internet,” says CEO Yeo, who was previously a product manager at digital currency exchange Coinbase. “You could have the best content in the world, but Joe Rogan still gets all the traffic because there’s a huge pileup.”

Yeo got the idea for Shuffle, which launched in beta in July, after she and her co-founder and CTO Gilbert Leung became inundated with the podcast recommendations they were sending to each other.

“He would be like, ‘I love podcasts, but I’m not going to dedicate 40 hours to something that I don’t know is going to be relevant or to my taste,'” Yeo says. “And so I started sending him timestamps and insights. I was like, ‘There has to be a better way to do this.'”

In Shuffle, users search for a podcast episode, which is transcribed through the app. Once you’ve picked up to one minute of the episode you wish to spotlight, you can add gifs, stickers, images, and text before sharing the clip on other platforms or downloading it directly. The clip is also uploaded to the app itself, where it’s automatically tagged in a category (comedy, sports, fiction, business, and so forth) that the community can peruse. Yeo says they’re also exploring the option of user-generated tags.