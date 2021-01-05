Slack and Zoom were distracting our teams. Here’s how we regained focus

Whether your team is working from home or in the office, workplace distractions can be difficult to avoid. A Zoom meeting or Slack message can dislodge you from your flow state just as surely as someone sidling up to your cubicle and asking you about your weekend plans.

At our company—a PR and marketing agency—the issue of distractions also created some divisions within the team. Like most professional services firms, we have client relationships to manage and work product that must be created for our clients. Our account management team handles client communication and project management, while our PR and marketing teams focus on the creation of the work product, from press releases and white papers to websites and social media plans.

We’ve long had an unstructured approach to our days in which meetings were scheduled whenever calendars allowed for it. This approach was convenient for the account team and prioritized the client relationship. Unfortunately, it also led to a challenge with our company’s work product—one that got worse, not better, when we changed to a largely remote work environment because of COVID-19.

Namely, it takes time for creatives crafting a homepage design or content plan to get into “the zone”—the mental flow state of full immersion in an activity. Getting into the zone isn’t like turning on a light switch; they have to work up to it. This meant that when an account manager put a meeting on their calendar or peppered them with questions on Slack, it often broke their rhythm and forced them to restart that mental journey all over again.

At least a half dozen of our employees came to me to voice the same frustration: “I am working more hours but getting less done.” We had to get to the bottom of it.

A team of managers and makers

We realized we needed to take a step back from how we structured our days to rethink how to best accomplish our work. This began by first accepting, then adapting to the reality that while we had one team, it comprised two very different sets of people.

Specifically, our team was made up of managers and makers.