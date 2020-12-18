Snapchat 2020 holiday lenses: How to get the Ugly Sweater with Face Mask, Santa’s Beard, and Family Portrait lenses

Following the release of its uber-popular Year End Story feature yesterday , Snapchat has given users one final gift for the holiday season. Today the company rolled out the final of its lenses for the 2020 holidays. And as you might expect from a Snapchat lens, all of Snapchat’s 2020 holiday lenses are a bit cheeky.

Santa’s Beard lens is the most traditional, letting you grow a beard in seconds, from stubble to full-on St. Nick by adjusting a slider. The Ugly Sweater lens pokes fun at ugly holiday sweaters and adds a 2020 twist: It’s got a built-in face mask. The final lens is the cheekiest: Since many people won’t be traveling to see their family this year due to the pandemic, the Family Portrait lens lets you take a family portrait where you are every member of your family.

The Ugly Sweater lens will appear in Snapchatters’ Lens Carousels today, where it joins Santa’s Beard and Family Portrait, already in the Lens Explorer holiday category. To find all three lenses, open the Lens Explorer by tapping “Explore” when the Lens Carousel is active in the Snapchat app. And if you’re reading this article on your smartphone, you can simply click this link to go directly to the holiday category in Snapchat’s Lens Explorer.