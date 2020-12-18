‘Cyberpunk 2077’ refund: How to get your money back on PlayStation Store, Xbox, Amazon, and Steam

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most hyped and hotly anticipated games of 2020, but like most things this year, the game’s release has brought despair, frustration, and anger. That’s because Cyberpunk 2077 has been plagued with a host of major bugs, especially on Playstation and Xbox consoles, which many players say makes the game unplayable.

Given the hype around the game—and its reported development costs of $330 million, you can understand why gamers are so angered. And that anger, which only seems to grow by the day, is why Sony has taken the rare step of offering a complete refund of a triple-A title to anyone who bought it from the PlayStation Store.

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://t.co/DEZlC0LmUG. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020

But while Sony is being the most proactive about offering gamers refunds for Cyberpunk 2077, it’s possible for people who bought the game via other online stores to get a refund, too. Here’s how to get your Cyberpunk 2077 refund via: