‘Cyberpunk 2077’ refund: How to get your money back on PlayStation Store, Xbox, Amazon, and Steam

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most hyped and hotly anticipated games of 2020, but like most things this year, the game’s release has brought despair, frustration, and anger. That’s because Cyberpunk 2077 has been plagued with a host of major bugs, especially on Playstation and Xbox consoles, which many players say makes the game unplayable.

Given the hype around the game—and its reported development costs of $330 million, you can understand why gamers are so angered. And that anger, which only seems to grow by the day, is why Sony has taken the rare step of offering a complete refund of a triple-A title to anyone who bought it from the PlayStation Store.

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://t.co/DEZlC0LmUG. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020

But while Sony is being the most proactive about offering gamers refunds for Cyberpunk 2077, it’s possible for people who bought the game via other online stores to get a refund, too. Here’s how to get your Cyberpunk 2077 refund via:

PlayStation Store: Go here and sign in to your PlayStation Store account. Follow the steps when prompted.

Go here and sign in to your PlayStation Store account. Follow the steps when prompted. Xbox Store: Go here and sign in to your account. Find your Cyberpunk 2077 digital purchase in the list and select “Request Refund.” Note that as of the time of this writing, Microsoft is not waiving its usual time window for refunds, meaning you’ll need to ask for the refund within 14 days of having bought Cyberpunk 2077.

Go here and sign in to your account. Find your Cyberpunk 2077 digital purchase in the list and select “Request Refund.” Note that as of the time of this writing, Microsoft is not waiving its usual time window for refunds, meaning you’ll need to ask for the refund within 14 days of having bought Cyberpunk 2077. Steam: Go here and sign in to your account. You can request a refund for any game you bought via Steam for 14 days after the original purchase. However, Steam’s refund rules say you must have played the game for fewer than two hours.

Go here and sign in to your account. You can request a refund for any game you bought via Steam for 14 days after the original purchase. However, Steam’s refund rules say you must have played the game for fewer than two hours. Amazon: Amazon’s refund policy allows for games to be returned within 30 days after purchase. To get a refund on Amazon for Cyberpunk 2077, log in to your Amazon account, find your order, and click the “Return Items” button.

As for CD Projekt, the makers of Cyberpunk 2077, the company referred me to their tweet when asked about the issue.