Chadwick Boseman should win the Oscar for this scene in Netflix’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

There’s a scant history of posthumous Oscar winners, but Chadwick Boseman’s performance in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is a shoo-in for a nomination—and could possibly clinch a win on the power of one scene alone.

Adapted from August Wilson’s 1984 play, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom stars Boseman as Levee, a hot-tempered trumpet player in legendary blues singer Ma Rainey’s band. A recording session is fraught with mounting friction as Levee’s volatility leads to a devastating incident.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom marks Boseman’s final onscreen performance since he passed away from colon cancer in August. Watching his frenetic and searing portrait of a deeply troubled musician serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the magnitude of talent cinema lost.

While Boseman is magnetic throughout the film, there’s one monologue in particular that’s practically gilded with Oscar gold.

After Levee shows an exuberant amount of deference to the white recording studio owner, Levee’s bandmates playfully rib him on how he talks a big game but is “spooked” by the white man. As playful as they were with their jokes, Levee’s temperament rapidly darkens before exploding into a heart-wrenching story explaining his tortured relationship with white men. When he was just eight years old, a gang of white men broke into his home and raped his mother in the kitchen. What followed was a slow-burn revenge plot his father carried out against the perpetrators that brought some justice for the crimes but ultimately ended in his murder.

Boseman masterfully carries the scene with an intensity of barely contained rage, which is only magnified by the fact that it’s a five-minute monologue with little editing.

But, as screenwriter Ruben Santiago-Hudson explains, that scene almost turned out differently.