With Verizon-WeWork deal, 5G’s next destination is the great indoors

When people describe the speed of 5G wireless as incredible , unbelievable , or even jaw-dropping , what they’re talking about is the millimeter-wave version of the technology , also known as ultra wideband. What often goes unmentioned: mmWave 5G, though indeed remarkably fast, has less range than the slower sub-6 flavor of 5G and isn’t great at going through walls. That’s why it’s much less widely available than sub-6 and is most impressive if you’re out and about rather than hunkered down inside your workplace.

It is, however, possible to bring mmWave’s benefits indoors if you put a small cell site right inside a building. In September, Verizon announced that it was working with Corning to provide the necessary technology. And now the two companies are planning to put some of those cell sites inside WeWork locations.

To be exact, 10 WeWorks—including ones in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Seattle—will be installing the necessary equipment to deploy Verizon mmWave 5G within their coworking spaces. The company says that it intends to eventually do the same at all of its U.S. locations.

The move fits into WeWork’s efforts to reboot itself in the era following its long period of corporate intrigue followed by multiple downsizings and new challenges spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Today our focus is on, how do we enhance the experience?” explains WeWork chief product and experience officer Hamid Hashemi. “How do we provide services that you’re not going to find elsewhere?”

Of course, Verizon would be just as happy if its customers eventually do find indoor 5G everywhere. And it’s eager to learn from the WeWork project. “We took 10 of the busiest locations and said, ‘Why don’t we work with you to design indoor 5G coverage and just blanket those places?'” says Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Verizon’s president of global enterprise. “So it becomes a model workplace of the future that’s flexible, secure, fast, and reliable, and that becomes almost our template for rolling out workspaces in the future.”

At first blush, office space might seem like one place where cellular connectivity doesn’t matter that much—assuming that you work somewhere with decent Wi-Fi. But mmWave 5G could be much speedier than the connectivity you get at work. Moreover, you might well prefer to connect directly to your own corporate wireless account than to get on shared Wi-Fi, which introduces security concerns such as the possibility of a man-in-the-middle attack. Along with all of 5G’s speed, “it just really makes it so much easier for people to jump on a secure network,” Hashemi says.

