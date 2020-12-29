How 2020 changed the way we watch TV

advertisement advertisement

It may be hard to believe now, but at the beginning of the year, the most interesting development happening on TV was Netflix’s pivot to trashy reality shows.

advertisement

advertisement

America fell head over heels for guilty pleasure series like Love Is Blind, The Circle, and Too Hot for TV, with no idea about the plot twist that reality had planned for us all just around the bend. In the months since—which have seen unprecedented departures, such as late-night talk shows filming over Zoom—a lot of amazing new series premiered. End of the year lists are chockablock with dazzling new shows such as I May Destroy You, Ted Lasso, P-Valley, Mrs. America, and How To with John Wilson, all of which are well worth seeking out. What’s more notable about the year in television, though, is the changes in how we watched TV in 2020. It turns out that if you barely leave your house for months on end, and are paralyzed with fear all the time but still trying to work, it affects your viewing habits. Who would have ever suspected! As the remainder of this dreadful year dwindles down, and we look forward to RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13, Dickinson season two, and Disney Plus’s first batch of Marvel shows, let’s take a look back at some of the ways we watched TV differently in 2020. We got better at binge-watching whole networks When Apple TV Plus premiered near the end of 2019, it was an entirely new phenomenon. Never before had a streaming service just . . . materialized, out of the ether, with so many new offerings to evaluate. By the time its shows like Defending Jacob and Ted Lasso broke out midway through 2020, though, and more people began to realize that Apple TV Plus is off to a promising start, many viewers had already absorbed the experience of wading through the sudden saturation of fresh content on both Quibi and HBO Max as well.

advertisement

Audiences quickly found Quibi wanting, scuttling it down the path to extinction, but latched onto shows like Legendary and Haute Dog at HBO Max, paving the way for the streamer’s first bona-fide hit, The Flight Attendant. For better or worse, this was the year that audiences became experienced at sniffing out which new services justify their expensive existences. We just said ‘no’ to aggressively okay shows Not everybody will feel this way, but a scientific analysis of myself and some casually surveyed friends reveals that, as much extra viewing time as we had in the year of quarantine, we were unwilling to waste it. This was the year I decided to wash my hands of vaguely just-fine TV shows. I watched enough of Space Force to realize I was forcing myself to keep going, and I took a hasty U-turn out of HBO’s Avenue 5. Both shows hail from creators whose work I admire, and are stacked with overqualified supporting casts. Maybe they really get cooking right after the point where I tapped out. Why bother sticking around to find out, though? A pandemic is happening, and there are a million other things to watch. We became completionists With all the extra time at home, and a pop culture void from so many unreleased movies, it was a great year for becoming a completionist. In addition to rewatching comfort food shows throughout this super-gloomy year, I finally got to the end of The Americans, Veep, Silicon Valley, and a clutch of other series I’d lost track of over the years. I definitely wasn’t alone either. A lot of people used the quarantine to finally finish off, or start for the first time, their Golden Age of TV blind spots—especially The Sopranos. We watched more shows on Instagram The demand for fresh content from homebound viewers drove innovation. Suddenly, fresh TV started emerging from unexpected places—like Instagram. Sure, Instagram Live has been a platform for years, but it had never hit critical mass as appointment television. At some point in the year, though, Swizz Beats and Timbaland’s Verzuz series became a weekly must-see for half a million viewers at a time, and Ziwe Fumodoh’s bracing, hilarious Thursday night interviews became among the best shows on TV. We watched more shows everywhere, actually Between high-profile internet shows like John Krisinski’s Some Good News and Josh Gad’s reunion series, as well as all the Zoom comedy, workouts, and museum exhibitions, no TV guide could contain all the viewing possibilities of 2020. Savvy seekers instead found that they could go on the hunt and eventually find whatever content they were craving.

advertisement