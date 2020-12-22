48 incredible ways designers responded to COVID-19

advertisement advertisement

COVID-19 has devastated the U.S., and the loss of lives won’t stop until hundreds of millions of people are vaccinated in 2021. But during this terrible year, there’s been a bright spot: Businesses and designers working, improvising, and innovating to help as many people as fast as possible.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

The other solution we’ve seen is to remove humans from the equation altogether. The Taiwanese company Brain Navi retrofitted a one-armed robot to take nasal swabs safely. At Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Spot, a Boston Dynamics robot dog, was configured to walk into patient rooms and take vital signs without human contact. And real dogs did their part, too! In Helsinki Airport, dogs were trained to sniff and screen passengers for COVID-19. That’s a good boy. Reimagining the office Needless to say, 2020 proved that the office as we know it might be less necessary than we thought. Workers flocked to video chat platforms like Zoom, while Twitter announced that its employees wouldn’t be forced to return to the office . . . ever again. So what should we do with all of these vacant office buildings? As it turns out, there are a few excellent possibilities. We could turn them into affordable housing or we could turn them into schools. Either way, it certainly seems like a better option than putting up more cubicles. Vaccine distribution If there’s been one piece of good luck for us all during COVID-19, it’s that the vaccines are working better than most public health officials expected, not with the ~40% efficacy of a typical flu vaccine, but with 90%-plus efficacy. Now the challenge is in distributing the vaccines as quickly as possible, and keeping them cold along the way. Pfizer’s vaccine, in particular, demands temperatures down to minus 80 degrees Celsius (that’s minus 112 degrees Fahrenheit) to stay viable—though the company is working on a powdered version to sidestep this issue. It’s a huge question of logistics. On this front, UNICEF’s work has been an inspiration, as it’s been building a map of cold-storage solutions to get the vaccine distributed across the developing world. And a company called Sure Chill has been providing countries with thousands of special vaccine refrigerators that can stay cold for days or even weeks without a source of power. These logistical innovations are promising, but it’s worth remembering that our COVID-19 vaccines are actually designed to be effective and easy to produce from anywhere in the world. These new, mRNA-style vaccines can be easily manufactured locally in low-tech facilities, rather than distributed from the central lab locations of Big Pharma.

advertisement