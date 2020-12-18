Jazz up your iPhone’s boring home screen with this easy wallpaper trick

Back in September, some intrepid iPhone users discovered that they could drastically change the look of their home screens, combining custom app icons with iOS 14’s new home screen widgets. A new trend was born as people showed off their wildest creations on social media and rediscovered the joy of making technology more personal.

But creating custom home screens in iOS 14 is tedious work, in which users must download dozens of app icons, create separate launch shortcuts for each one, set up corresponding widgets in apps such as Widgetsmith, and find a wallpaper to match. Not everyone has that kind of time, energy, or inclination.

Fortunately, there’s another way to freshen up your home screen that doesn’t take as much work: Just schedule automatic updates for your wallpaper instead. With Apple’s latest iOS 14.3 update, you can regularly set new wallpapers from your camera roll, a specific photo album, or even from online sources. It still takes a bit of setup, but it beats having to spend hours customizing individual app icons or widgets just to make your phone feel more personal.

Here’s how to get started with adding automatic wallpaper updates to your iPhone:

Setting up Shortcuts to auto-refresh your wallpaper

The key to automatically changing your iPhone wallpaper is Apple’s Shortcuts app, which can trigger all kinds of custom actions and events on your phone. Starting with iOS 14.3, Shortcuts includes the ability to set a wallpaper, on the home screen, the lock screen, or both. By running these Shortcuts on a schedule, your backgrounds can update on their own.

We’ll discuss some specific Shortcuts to try and how to automate them below. But first, you’ll need to prepare your iPhone with a couple of setup steps:

Head to Settings > General > Software Update and make sure you’re running iOS 14.3, or select “Download and Install” if you aren’t.

Once you’re updated, head to Settings > Shortcuts and enable “Allow Untrusted Shortcuts.” (Scary as that may sound, it’s necessary for installing Shortcuts that other users have created, such as the ones below.)

Wallpaper Shortcuts to try

Now comes the fun part: By adding various Shortcuts to your phone, you can choose which wallpapers to use. To install a Shortcut, just tap any of the links below while using your iPhone, scroll to the bottom of the Shortcut description, then select “Allow Untrusted Shortcut.” You can then choose whether the Shortcut will set your home screen, lock screen, or both.