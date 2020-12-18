This one style of thinking helps my team solve problems more creatively

Systems thinking is used among writers, artists, scientists, and, yes, CEOs. When you’re running a company, there are always areas that can be improved, especially as your business grows.

As Donella Meadows explains in her book Thinking in Systems, “Once we see the relationship between structure and behavior, we can begin to understand how systems work, what makes them produce poor results, and how to shift them into better behavior patterns.” I use this approach myself when problem-solving at my company.

But what exactly is systems thinking? Every business is its own system, with each element and part affecting others in an interconnecting web. The goal of systems thinking is to understand the subtle and lasting impacts that each decision has on the web as a whole.

Take for instance Google. At the time of the company’s launch, the company was weightless. But as Google grew, its footprint did too, requiring it to build data centers that consume massive amounts of energy. It was this voracious energy consumption that led Google to become the world’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy, which it proudly touts. The logic makes sense. Committing to renewable energy is beneficial for the climate, which is in turn good for Google’s brand. Investing in renewable energy is also forward-looking. As the future for nonrenewable energy gradually disappears, Google can say it transitioned to a more sustainable path forward early on.

Timing it

If seeing the interconnectedness within an entire system sounds difficult, that is because it is not simple. In Western societies, we are much more prone to thinking reductively, dealing with each component inside a silo. The issue with such a style of thinking is that what might be good for one smaller system may ultimately prove detrimental for the whole.

Some clues as to when to use systems thinking include the following:

The issue is important.

The problem is chronic and not a one-time event.

The problem is familiar with a known history.

The problem is unsolved from prior efforts.

If you choose to use systems thinking, realize there are a few approaches. I follow three distinct pillars when I am confronted with problems: