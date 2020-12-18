6 things to keep in mind about your virtual office holiday party

Whether you look forward to the holiday party or see it as a seasonal obligation, that time of year is here again. Restrictions on social interactions mean that workplaces are turning to virtual holiday parties as the trend of working remotely in 2020 continues.

The origins of the office Christmas party date back to Victorian times, with Charles Dickens and his tale of Scrooge encouraging employers to give food and days off to bring a little festive cheer. Nowadays, employers see office holiday parties as an opportunity to improve employee morale, facilitate the development of relationships and increase staff engagement, all of which lead to greater productivity and staff retention.

However, it could be that organizations are more interested in throwing an office bash than employees are in attending one. The risk of telling your manager that you don’t want to attend could be interpreted that you’re not a team player and that you aren’t committed to the organization. With the usual excuses like lack of transport and the absence of childcare difficult to feign, this year the holiday party could be more difficult to avoid than ever. With that in mind, here are six tips which will help you think more positively about the office holiday Zoom party.

1. Network

Evidence shows that it’s very rare to mix with new colleagues at an office party, but the new social norms of partying over Zoom–automatic break out rooms, for example–may just make this a bit more achievable. After all, sitting on Zoom for hours allows you to become familiar with faces that you wouldn’t normally spend time with.

Make a list of relationships that could be beneficial for you to build. Successful careers are often based on who you know, not what you know. The convenience of networking with senior managers over Zoom can be seen as an opportunity too good to miss. Despite the online platform, you could still find yourself talking to someone you’re desperate to impress.

2. Set realistic expectations

The true essence of a holiday party is that you get to spend time with like-minded individuals with gossip and conversations happening spontaneously in toilets or smoking areas. Unfortunately, it is difficult to create spontaneity and informality using Zoom because the main room affords no privacy and simultaneous conversations are near impossible.

Instead, expect that this year, organised fun is likely to be the name of the game. Take a look at the vast array of virtual experiences on offer ranging from magic shows to cooking, pottery, and escape rooms and hope for the best. It could be that the holiday party will not turn out to be the tedious event you imagined.