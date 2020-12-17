Snapchat memories 2020: Here’s how to see your ‘year end’ story

The moment has come that many Snapchatters have been waiting for: Snapchat has released its popular Year End Stories for its users. As always, 2020’s Year End Story collects the favorite Snaps a user has saved to Memories throughout the year into one personalized Story. Yeah, it’s hard to believe many people might be nostalgic for anything that happened this year, but one of the nice things about Snapchat’s Year End Story is that it reminds us that, despite all the bad, there actually were moments of good sprinkled about.

Here’s how to get your Snapchat Year End Story: Your Year End Story will be available starting this morning, Thursday, December 17. As always, you will be able to find the Story in the Memories section of the app. You can choose to just view it for yourself, or you can share it with your Snapchat friends directly on an individual basis. You can also post your 2020 Year End Story so all your followers can check it out, too.

But a big word of warning: Your Snapchat 2020 Year End Story will only be available for a limited time–so be sure to view and/or share it as soon as you can. Another thing to keep in mind is that, unfortunately, not all Snapchat users will have a 2020 Year End Story. The Year End Story is generated from the Snaps you saved to Memories throughout the year. If you didn’t save enough Snaps, you won’t have enough content to generate a Year End Story. Sure, that’s a bummer–but just another thing to chalk up to 2020. Besides, there’s always 2021.