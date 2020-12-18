Mega producer Tainy transformed Latin music—now he’s focused on the rest of the culture

For well over a decade, Marco Masís Fernández, also known as Tainy, has been the mastermind behind some of reggaeton’s biggest hits. The Puerto Rican producer has crafted sounds for such chart-topping artists as Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, and more.

But now Tainy is stepping more in front of his music with his debut EP, Club Dieciséis—which debuts Friday, December 18—a project that’s as much about Tainy branding himself as more than a behind-the-scenes figure, as it is a vehicle to showcase the creative might of his label Neon16.

“When I started my career, I was restricted from trying certain things. Artists weren’t as open and had a fear of going against the current,” Tainy says. “With Neon16, I want people that don’t have that fear of what people might say or what the radio might think. Just do you.”

Club Dieciséis features tracks produced by Tainy and artists from Neon16’s label, including Dylan Fuentes, Kris Floyd, and Álvaro Díaz.

But Tainy’s mission of creative fearlessness extends beyond the label side: Neon16 has been steadily positioning itself as the more encompassing entertainment outfit for Latin urban culture.

Founded last year by Tainy and former Roc Nation exec Lex Borrero, Neon16 is part talent incubator, part management company, part live events producer, part TV/film production company, and part investment firm—not unlike what 88 Rising is creating for Asian hip-hop culture.

“American urban businesses like Roc-A-Fella Records, Bad Boy, Cash Money, or any of these brands that live beyond the music, they were really movements of culture. And we see an opening for [Latin culture],” Borrero says. “For us, that’s where our motto came from, ‘Fear nothing, impact everything.’ We wanted to impact culture.”