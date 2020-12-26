Shop these after-Christmas sales for up to 50% off

Now is the time to get what you really wanted for Christmas. Post-holiday sales kick off today, with discounts on some of our favorite brands, including rarely seen site-wide price reductions on Brooklinen and Thinx, and stock-up-worthy sales at Everlane, Bloomingdales, and Uniqlo. Here are our picks for sales you can’t miss, with must-have products to send you straight to checkout.
Everlane
Everlane’s End of Year sale features many of our go-to items at tempting reduced prices. The year’s selection includes the cashmere jumpsuit that practically screams, “Why wear anything else?” and The Italian ReWool Overcoat, a smart double-breasted overcoat made from recycled wool.
Nisolo
Makers of fine, weather-ready footwear Nisolo is giving shoppers a “Treat Yourself” sale through 12/29. Their entire collection of leather footwear and accessories will be 20% with code GIFTME. We love the Amalia All Weather Boot ($250), a lace-up leather boot that is water-resistant, grippy, and gets better and better with time.
Uniqlo
Get ready for the more frigid part of the season with Uniqlo’s Boxing Day promos. Their stylish down coats and parkas for men and women will be available at a limited time price—including the hip-grazing, fur-trimmed Ultra Warm Down Short Coat, available for $99.90 from $179.90, in five seasonal shades.
Brooklinen
Upgrade your bedding with one of Brooklinen’s rare sales. The brand’s Boxing Week promotion includes 15% off their entire website (excluding spaces). Bonus, you’ll get an extra 10% off its loungewear collection—featuring super soft hoodies and live-in-them sweatpants. If you haven’t invested in one of the brand’s dreamy, crisp Classic Percale sheet sets, now is an excellent time to do so.
Bloomingdales
Find something for yourself at Bloomingdale post-holiday sale, where you’ll get an extra 50% off clearance prices. Then more deep discounts appear in some of our faves like the Natori’s Cotton Satin Notch Pajama Set ($70 down from $140) and Aqua’s cashmere turtleneck sweaters in a rainbow of colors for $59.99 (original $178).
Thinx
Stock up on Thinx’s period panties with 20% off sitewide. The absorbent undies are rarely on sale, so take advantage of the limited time discount that includes the brand’s holiday exclusive Scotch and Sparkle 2-packs, featuring shimmering hipsters and candy-cane red plaid.
Artifact Uprising
If holidays homesickness has you down, find a way to reconnect with one of Artifact Uprising’s beautiful photo books or print products. The company’s post-holiday sale features 15% off everything—including framed prints (from $40) and customizable 2021 photo calendars (from $25). Use code BYE2020 at checkout.
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters has a week of sales leading up to 2021, starting with 30% select items and an extra 40% off clearance through 12/27. Then the end of year clearance kicks of 12/31, with up to 75% off through 1/4.
Pink Moon
Find women-led, boutique wellness products up to 25% off with Pink Moon’s post-holiday sale. Don’t sleep on discounts on Môme Care’s Indispensable M Cream ($19 from $25), a gentle but highly effective, French pharmacy staple, and Lhamour’s Rosehip Facial Oil ($25 from $30), a natural origin sea buckthorn blend to combat tight winter skin.
Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.