advertisement
advertisement
  • 12:01 am

Shop these after-Christmas sales for up to 50% off

Our favorite Boxing Day deals on clothing, bedding, beauty products, and more.

Shop these after-Christmas sales for up to 50% off
[Photo: courtesy Nisolo]
By Rachel Raczka2 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Now is the time to get what you really wanted for Christmas. Post-holiday sales kick off today, with discounts on some of our favorite brands, including rarely seen site-wide price reductions on Brooklinen and Thinx, and stock-up-worthy sales at Everlane, Bloomingdales, and Uniqlo. Here are our picks for sales you can’t miss, with must-have products to send you straight to checkout.

advertisement
advertisement
[Photo: courtesy Everlane]

Everlane
Everlane’s End of Year sale features many of our go-to items at tempting reduced prices. The year’s selection includes the cashmere jumpsuit that practically screams, “Why wear anything else?” and The Italian ReWool Overcoat, a smart double-breasted overcoat made from recycled wool.

Everlane End of Year Sale - Prices Vary

[Photo: courtesy Nisolo]

Nisolo
Makers of fine, weather-ready footwear Nisolo is giving shoppers a “Treat Yourself” sale through 12/29. Their entire collection of leather footwear and accessories will be 20% with code GIFTME. We love the Amalia All Weather Boot ($250), a lace-up leather boot that is water-resistant, grippy, and gets better and better with time.

20% off Nisolo - Use code GIFTME

[Photo: courtesy Uniqlo]

Uniqlo
Get ready for the more frigid part of the season with Uniqlo’s Boxing Day promos. Their stylish down coats and parkas for men and women will be available at a limited time price—including the hip-grazing, fur-trimmed Ultra Warm Down Short Coat, available for $99.90 from $179.90, in five seasonal shades.

Uniqlo Boxing Day Sale - Prices Vary

[Photo: courtesy Brooklinen]
Brooklinen
Upgrade your bedding with one of Brooklinen’s rare sales. The brand’s Boxing Week promotion includes 15% off their entire website (excluding spaces). Bonus, you’ll get an extra 10% off its loungewear collection—featuring super soft hoodies and live-in-them sweatpants. If you haven’t invested in one of the brand’s dreamy, crisp Classic Percale sheet sets, now is an excellent time to do so.

advertisement
Brooklinen Boxing Week Sale - Prices Vary
[Photo: courtesy Bloomingdales]

Bloomingdales
Find something for yourself at Bloomingdale post-holiday sale, where you’ll get an extra 50% off clearance prices. Then more deep discounts appear in some of our faves like the Natori’s Cotton Satin Notch Pajama Set ($70 down from $140) and Aqua’s cashmere turtleneck sweaters in a rainbow of colors for $59.99 (original $178).

Bloomingdales Post-Holiday Sale - Prices Vary

[Photo: courtesy Thinx]

Thinx
Stock up on Thinx’s period panties with 20% off sitewide. The absorbent undies are rarely on sale, so take advantage of the limited time discount that includes the brand’s holiday exclusive Scotch and Sparkle 2-packs, featuring shimmering hipsters and  candy-cane red plaid.

20% off Thinx - Prices Vary

Artifact Uprising
If holidays homesickness has you down, find a way to reconnect with one of Artifact Uprising’s beautiful photo books or print products. The company’s post-holiday sale features 15% off everything—including framed prints (from $40) and customizable 2021 photo calendars (from $25). Use code BYE2020 at checkout.

15% off Artifact Uprising - Use code BYE2020

Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters has a week of sales leading up to 2021, starting with 30% select items and an extra 40% off clearance through 12/27. Then the end of  year clearance kicks of 12/31, with up to 75% off through 1/4. 

Urban Outfitters Post-Holiday Sale - Prices Vary
[Photo: courtesy Pink Moon]

Pink Moon
Find women-led, boutique wellness products up to 25% off with Pink Moon’s post-holiday sale. Don’t sleep on discounts on Môme Care’s Indispensable M Cream ($19 from $25), a gentle but highly effective, French pharmacy staple, and Lhamour’s Rosehip Facial Oil ($25 from $30), a natural origin sea buckthorn blend to combat tight winter skin.

advertisement
Pink Moon Post-Holiday Sale - Prices Vary

Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life