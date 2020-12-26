Shop these after-Christmas sales for up to 50% off

Now is the time to get what you really wanted for Christmas. Post-holiday sales kick off today, with discounts on some of our favorite brands, including rarely seen site-wide price reductions on Brooklinen and Thinx , and stock-up-worthy sales at Everlane , Bloomingdales , and Uniqlo. Here are our picks for sales you can’t miss, with must-have products to send you straight to checkout.

Everlane

Everlane’s End of Year sale features many of our go-to items at tempting reduced prices. The year’s selection includes the cashmere jumpsuit that practically screams, “Why wear anything else?” and The Italian ReWool Overcoat, a smart double-breasted overcoat made from recycled wool.

Nisolo

Makers of fine, weather-ready footwear Nisolo is giving shoppers a “Treat Yourself” sale through 12/29. Their entire collection of leather footwear and accessories will be 20% with code GIFTME. We love the Amalia All Weather Boot ($250), a lace-up leather boot that is water-resistant, grippy, and gets better and better with time.

Uniqlo

Get ready for the more frigid part of the season with Uniqlo’s Boxing Day promos. Their stylish down coats and parkas for men and women will be available at a limited time price—including the hip-grazing, fur-trimmed Ultra Warm Down Short Coat, available for $99.90 from $179.90, in five seasonal shades.

Brooklinen

Upgrade your bedding with one of Brooklinen’s rare sales. The brand’s Boxing Week promotion includes 15% off their entire website (excluding spaces). Bonus, you’ll get an extra 10% off its loungewear collection—featuring super soft hoodies and live-in-them sweatpants. If you haven’t invested in one of the brand’s dreamy, crisp Classic Percale sheet sets, now is an excellent time to do so.