You can now teach Alexa how to do new things—a baby step toward ‘general’ AI

We are still a very long way from a “general” artificial intelligence—a machine that can learn and comprehend any task or concept a human can. But Amazon is taking a small step toward it with a new feature that lets you teach its Alexa personal assistant how to do new things.

Sounds simple enough, but a lot just happened in Alexa’s brain. It figured out that it didn’t know something, it decided how to ask the user to help it fill the gap in its knowledge, and it managed the back-and-forth with the user to keep moving toward the answer it needed. (Before the user-training feature launched, Alexa would have responded with “Hmm, I don’t know that one” or some variant.)

It can then apply its learning in other settings. If you say, “turn on night-reading mode” while in the living room, Alexa might adjust the reading lamp by the couch to 50% brightness. The assistant remembers what it learns and ties that intelligence to your account, says Prem Natarajan, who heads up Natural Language Understanding for Alexa at Amazon.

In another scenario, you might utter a declarative statement that’s really a request for Alexa. If you walk into a room and say, “Alexa it’s too dark in here,” the assistant will understand you’re making a request, then figure out what it can do to solve the problem. It might then offer, “Would you like me to turn on the lights, or open the blinds?” If you say, “Turn on the lights,” the assistant will remember that’s what you want when you say “Alexa it’s too dark in here” in the future.

Right now, this home-schooled version of Alexa is confined to the realm of controlling appliances in the smart home. And it doesn’t mean you can get into long dialogs with the assistant to set up new devices or create elaborate routines involving multiple devices. But even in this simple form, it’s a meaningful step beyond the short, transactional interactions we normally have with smart assistants.

“One of the surest signs of general intelligence is the ability to adapt,” Natarajan says. “That ability is tested in situations that are novel or unexpected.” In other words, Alexa is learning how to respond to user requests for which it may have had no explicit training.

A big part of that ability to adapt stems from recent breakthroughs in the way researchers train natural language models. Natural Language AI is experiencing a renaissance in this area, one that started only a couple years ago.

For a long time, natural language models were trained using text labeled by humans to indicate meaning. Creating that kind of training material is labor-intensive and costly, so there was never enough of it to create accurate models. In 2018, researchers at Google developed a framework for training natural language models using huge amounts of unlabeled text (think hundreds of thousands of digital books or millions of Wikipedia entries). In this framework, called BERT (Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers), a language model is given enough time and compute power to process the text, and it gradually maps associations between the meanings and contexts of words. This technique gives the model a base level of knowledge about the world through language alone—something like the common sense learned by a baby after six months of life. After this kind of “pre-training,” natural language models are easier to train for more specific tasks.