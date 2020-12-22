5 behavioral science hacks to convince the unwilling to get vaccinated

Last week, 37% of Americans polled said they’re not going to take the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines. This is a problem. If more than 1 in 3 people didn’t take the vaccine, it would not only make everyone less safe, but it would significantly delay the reopening of elements of the economy. Suffering would be extended, and lives would be lost.

While it’s fantastic that many of the nation’s leading scientists are involved in vaccine creation and rollout, there’s someone else that should be in the room when the new administration is determining how to actually get this vaccine into the population as quickly as possible: behavioral scientists.

This is because, as experts in decision-making, we behavioral scientists know what actually drives adoption, and we see plenty of reason to worry when it comes to this vaccine. Not only will we be up against a war of misinformation, but both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require people to take two doses—that means they’d need to make the choice to take an action twice, which increases the level of complexity.

The aggressive but surefire way

According to reports, the US approach will likely rely on a technology system that tracks people’s doses, along with a physical card for people to carry in their wallets. If implemented successfully, this system creates an opening to build incentives to participate in society: if you want to do X, you need proof of vaccine.

The U.S. has achieved roughly 94% coverage of its citizens for measles, mumps, rubella and more by using a similar incentive system, linking societal activities (like going to school) with vaccinations. Sure you can skip the vaccine, but you give up free public education by doing so.

The most sure-fire path back to normal would be to require a “Vaccine Pass” to do adult activities such as concerts, flights and yes, even employment. Importantly, this is not a mandate—no one is forcing anyone to get a vaccine—but it would require people to forego societal benefits if they chose not to vaccinate.

Next best options, less aggressive

Operationalizing a Vaccine Pass system is hard, will take time, and will certainly meet resistance. Alternatively, we can help people make better decisions today by using what we know about human behavior. Here are four ideas, based on psychological insights, that we can do right now.