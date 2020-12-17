Exclusive: Cloudflare promotes Michelle Zatlyn to president, a gain for women in tech

Web infrastructure and security company Cloudflare has added “president” to cofounder and chief operating officer Michelle Zatlyn’s title, making her part of an small cadre of women serving as president at a publicly traded technology company.

San Francisco-based Cloudflare disclosed the promotion in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

As part of the move, Zatlyn, who retains her seat on the Cloudflare board, will now oversee sales, customer support, special projects, communications, and human resources.

“I’ve been an operator, then an executive and a director of a public company, and now president,” she says. “I feel really lucky because not all founders get to see all the different chapters.” Cloudflare went public in September 2019, and has a market valuation of about $25 billion.

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince credits Zatlyn with bringing discipline to the founders, including Lee Holloway, who left Cloudflare in 2015 for health reasons. “Had it just been me and Lee, we’d still be in the small office over the nail salon in Palo Alto, California, talking about all the amazing things we could do,” Prince says.

He says Zatlyn more recently took charge of planning and leading the execution of the company’s coronavirus response. “Her leadership within Cloudflare has been a big part of how we have been able to thrive, taking care of our employees, our customers, and our business,” he says.

Like many technology companies, Cloudflare has seen demand for its products grow as clients have accelerated their digital strategies. Cloudflare, which competes with Akamai—and at times with Amazon Web Services—essentially helps websites negotiate the Internet. It says it shields some 100 million customers from some 76 million cyberattacks a day. Revenue in its third quarter hit $114.2 million, up 54% from a year ago. As companies have shifted to remote work, Cloudflare has added products that provide security to clients’ employees and business information.