People don’t REALLY understand how social distancing works: Study

Do the people not wearing masks and flaunting restrictions simply not get it? No, they don’t, according to a new study in PLoS One , which finds that most people wildly misjudge how much impact their behavior can have on case numbers.

At issue is the concept of exponential growth, which is best illustrated by the well-known (in math circles, anyway) wheat and chessboard problem: If one grain of wheat is placed on the first square of a chess board, two on the second, four on the third, and so on, how many grains of wheat will be on the final square of the chessboard?

I guessed 8 million.

The answer is over 18 quintillion.

Previous studies have found that even people who are quite familiar with the concept of exponential growth (like me) severely underestimate it in practical scenarios. (I was incorrect by a factor of, oh, 2.2 trillion.)

In this study, 400 Swiss participants were told about a country’s 1,000 virus cases, which jump up by 26% daily. But social distancing and other precautions can drop the daily increase to just 9%.

As expected, over 90% of the participants dramatically underestimated the number of infections after 30 days, and the median participant believed that 8,600 cases would be prevented by social distancing. In fact, nearly 1 million cases would be prevented.