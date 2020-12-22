How iconic buildings like Dodger Stadium transformed during COVID-19

The pandemic posed an existential crisis for buildings. With a deadly airborne virus, many places became simply unsafe to use, from offices to movie theaters to restaurant dining rooms. If a building stands empty, is it needed at all?

In some cases, the answer is a qualified yes; it just needs a bit of reconsideration. Across the country, buildings that were unsafe for their original intentions suddenly found that, with a little imagination, they could be reborn and reused for completely new purposes. Here are a few of the most significant types of spaces that underwent conversions and changed shape over this pandemic year.

Hotels

Of all the building types struggling with emptiness during the pandemic, hotels may be the hardest hit as virtually all travel has stopped. But not all that hospitality space has gone to waste.

In March, when the extent of the pandemic was still unclear, hotels—including the historic Asilomar hotel and conference center in Pacific Grove, CA—began to take on new lives as isolation spaces for people exposed to the virus. Hotels, motels, and even spaces like vacant school dormitories were seen early on as ideal isolation quarters. At the time, Mike Cook, a partner at the Innova Group, a healthcare planning consultancy, told Fast Company that “private rooms with toilets are priorities number one and number two” for people who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

With overnight stays plummeting as the pandemic dragged on, hotels began trying to provide a new kind of service by reconfiguring into daytime short-term offices. One, a 70-room boutique hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, called the Wythe Hotel partnered with Industrious, a short-term office space provider to turn its loft-style rooms into offices for up to four people, starting at $200 a day. The repurposing of the space, launched in July, was just the first of many such efforts by hotels to wring some extra use out of their spaces by appealing to workers. It was a response to strange times, but perhaps a sign of where the hotel industry is heading, according to Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari. “I think this is something that was long overdue, and this is a first step towards real-world examples of workplace providers and hotel providers becoming a bit more intertwined,” Hodari told Fast Company at the time.

Beyond these kinds of adaptations, hotels may also simply become something else entirely. One project in New York suggests that hotels that don’t survive through the pandemic lockdowns could take on new lives as affordable housing. The social services nonprofit Breaking Ground recently bought a former 29-story hotel and is in the process of converting it into nearly 500 units of permanent supportive housing–a conversion that’s relatively easy, because most hotels already have bathrooms in every room and some have kitchenettes.

There may be more opportunities for this kind of project in the coming months, both in New York and beyond. “With tourism in the city way down because of COVID-19 there are many hotels that are in danger of default, and we see this as a major opportunity to turn some into affordable housing, to help homeless and low-income families,” Breaking Ground’s president and CEO Brenda Rosen told Fast Company.