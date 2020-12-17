Predicting what’s in store for 2021 on climate, energy, and the economy

With 2021 on the near horizon, and growing optimism that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic could be close, much of the world’s attention should again be turning to the ongoing climate crisis. Between the record number of wildfires in the U.S ., the continued warming of the Arctic, and ever-increasing ocean-surface temperatures, the urgency of our predicament is well understood by policymakers, businesspeople, and the public at large.

Next year will be a pivotal one in our efforts to mitigate, contain and, ultimately, reverse greenhouse emissions, the major contributor to global warming. With a new U.S. administration pledging major investments in sustainable energy, and many state governments taking significant steps of their own, expect a torrent of activity on the sustainable energy front in 2021, leading to promising developments in both innovation and the economy.

A lot can happen in a year—especially one with as much change and potential global impact as 2021 will have. Here are four ways our collective efforts to grapple with climate change will impact society and the economy in 2021.

1.Extreme weather events will continue to cause significant disruptions to the energy grid.

The reality of climate change was impossible to ignore this past year. The wildfires that scorched much of the American West set new records in both number and amount of acreage burned, while the country as a whole saw more extreme weather events than ever. Climatologists expect these events to increase in both frequency and intensity next year, putting enormous stress on our domestic energy grid.

In response, utility companies will look for new ways to stabilize our energy infrastructure, reduce the impact of extreme weather events, and put us on a path to a more sustainable energy future. Enel X is paving the way for technology, including demand response, energy storage, and electric vehicle smart charging, to improve energy reliability during times of stress on the grid, such as heat waves and cold snaps. Pairing these solutions with renewables and furthering the development of microgrids also holds potential for enhancing energy resiliency during natural disasters and other power interruptions.

2.The role of storage in achieving a 100% renewables electric grid will grow.