33 moments of unintentional comedy that brightened up 2020 (kind of)

advertisement advertisement

If ever there was a year in which people could use a laugh, it was this one.

advertisement

advertisement

Unfortunately, the primary factor that drove up the demand for chuckles in 2020 also put a stranglehold on supply lines. We could no longer meet up in person with our friends to get goofy over drinks together. Big screen comedies like Bob’s Burgers: The Movie and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar got pushed back to 2021. Stand-up comedians migrated to laptops and car parks, and it was kinda funny, but also sad. So, let us all be thankful that 2020 was also a year over-brimming with laughs of the unintentional variety. In a time when every day was both its own hermetically sealed terrordome and part of a purgatorial continuum of stasis, the only reliable jolt of novelty was whatever schadenfreude-filled embarrassment had just happened on any given day. Thankfully, there seemed to be more spectacular acts of public embarrassment at play this year than usual. Here are 33 moments that provided a little snickering levity during some of the darkest days in American history. 1. Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candle Way back in the halcyon days of Early January, enough space remained within the daily discourse for some collective head-scratching around Goop’s rather bluntly titled This Smells Like My Vagina candle. On its surface, bringing such a candle to market, with a $75 price tag no less, seems like an obvious cynical publicity ploy. But to make that assumption is to ignore the fact that Paltrow is exactly the sort of whimsical yet savvy influencer to consider such a candle a sincere “punk rock feminist statement.” The candle was funny, but in the end the joke was on us mockers: the $75 sapphic-scented wax-stick sold out instantly. 2. Eminem inexplicably performing at the Oscars Why did Eminem perform at Bong Joon-ho’s The Oscars? It doesn’t make a lick of sense. Sure, he was nominated for Best Original Song… 17 years ago (for “Lose Yourself” from 8 Mile) but why now? WTF? It was the year’s dumbest mystery, but what made it funny was how stoked the producers must have assumed viewers would be by Em’s performance, when the actual collective reaction was more like this:

advertisement

Watch Martin Scorsese, Billie Eilish, Idina Menzel, and others react To Eminem's "Lose Yourself" Oscars performance. https://t.co/7FTMMtFeE0 pic.twitter.com/Uf23DiYXSN — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) February 10, 2020 3. Mike Bloomberg is big in American Samoa Fresh off the viral success of “Moves Like Bloomberg,” the meme-loving candidate dumped anywhere between $500 million and $2 billion on his primary campaign, only to become a laughingstock with highly publicized misdeeds, a murder victim of Senator Elizabeth Warren, and the winner of just one primary contest, in American Samoa. Ouch. 4. Biden’s first livestream Back when America was still just getting used to both Official Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and the onset of the pandemic, the two concepts collided. Biden held his first-ever virtual town hall, and it was a glitchy debacle. At the time, the funniness of this epic failure was brushed aside by many viewers who were fearful that it was a bad omen for a doomed campaign. Now that the outcome of that campaign is known, please enjoy a guilt-free chuckle at it. This is part of the virtual town hall the Biden campaign wouldn't post Garbled/cut out audio, blank screens, randomly going live to unsuspecting participants A complete disaster pic.twitter.com/eLGgHyPm91 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) March 14, 2020 5. Google rebukes Trump Early into the pandemic, President Trump tried to reassure the public that America was on top of things, touting a supposed Google COVID-19 site that did not, in fact, exist. Google essentially responded to Trump thusly:

advertisement

advertisement

9. Elon Musk accidentally drops Tesla’s stock price The enigmatically manic SpaceX genius cracks a lot of dumb jokes on Twitter, and occasionally some transphobic ones. But none of his tweets were ever more funny than the time one of them accidentally tanked Tesla’s stock price, a situation immediately followed by this announcement: Off Twitter for a while — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2020 10. Aaron Paul takes responsibility To be clear, none of the actors in this video, a PSA urging white people to own up to their racial blind spots in the wake of the George Floyd protests, comes off looking good. Paul’s steeple-fingered overacting, however, is flat-out hilarious. What horrible hate crimes from his own past must Paul have been reflecting on just before the director yelled “action!” 11. Kente cloth summit Leave it up to the Democratic establishment, though, to make a more embarrassing performance of racial unity than the “I Take Responsibility” video. Days after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer led a bicameral group to a police reform conference dressed in Kente cloth. In response, the entire internet cringed hard enough to disrupt the balance of several tectonic plates. 12. Finally, some fireworks After the trend of constant fireworks throughout New York all spring, stemming from a pandemic-inspired need to blow off steam, the second-to-last thing most New Yorkers wanted was a grand July 4th fireworks display—with the very last thing being multiple surprise fireworks displays in honor of American independence. 13. The Death Star tweet Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale’s tweet comparing the candidate’s Get Out The Vote mechanism to the villainous weapon from Star Wars is a funny self-own even before one considers his “I’m not mad, I’m actually laughing”-style follow-up tweet once mass mocking ensued, or Parscale’s drunken arrest later on, or the fact that his Death Star, much like the fictitious one, ultimately failed.

advertisement

advertisement

Omg who did this?! ???? STL Ken and Karen pic.twitter.com/z7fSsjSvVh — Daniel (@DailyLibber) June 29, 2020 Although they briefly enjoyed their notoriety, which brought them all the way to the Republican National Convention, the couple likely enjoyed it less so in October when they were indicted by a grand jury. 17. Kimberly Guilfoyle shouts to the rafters Speaking of the Republican National Convention, a relatively restrained Donald Trump was upstaged at the event by his son’s eerily impassioned girlfriend, former Fox News reporter Kimberly Guilfoyle, who turned herself into meme-fodder for the ages. The Kimberly Guilfoyle/Dwight Schrute RNC mashup is the video I needed today…pic.twitter.com/zXO1dMxuBY — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) August 25, 2020 18. The failure of Quibi The funniest possible way to flame out for a streaming service whose flawed premise is that people don’t want to watch things for very long is: quickly. 19. Boat parade sinking Donald Trump, noted working-class Joe and enemy of elites, never missed an opportunity in 2020 to thank a key demographic within his base: boat owners.

advertisement

Thank you very much to our beautiful “boaters.” I will never let you down! pic.twitter.com/Ot5Ffnjj9G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020 Tragically, Trump’s support for the group seemed to taper off after the great Boat Parade Disaster of 2020, during which several of the boaters’ boats sank to the bottom of a lake. RIP, boats! 20. Steve Bannon indicted for border wall scam Speaking of boats, Trump-adjacent scuzzball Steve Bannon was arrested on one for scamming Trump supporters out of a lot of money. 21. Kristi Noem keeps her distance The South Dakota governor’s attempt to turn COVID-19 fears into a culture war was meant to be a funny rebuke to wackadoo liberals and their belief in “science.” Unfortunately for her, it came off funnier for the governor’s embrace of cartoon stereotypes about Republicans. This is how we do social distancing in South Dakota. pic.twitter.com/AjegUsKHhv — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 23, 2020

advertisement

22. Dan Crenshaw’s Avengers ad One-eyed Texan politician Crenshaw similarly tried to come off like a badass with his wannabe Avengers ad, and its eventual follow-up, but all his efforts did was emphasize how much he reveres the standard-issue Hollywood product he and his MAGA cohort allegedly hate. 23. Ben Shapiro says vaginal wetness is a medical anomaly It was deeply unfunny when conservative media godhead Ben Shapiro read out the lyrics to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” to mock its tawdriness. When Shapiro attempted to fact-check the song’s premise, however, it was among the funniest moments of this—or any—year. Ben, does your doctor wife tell you she can't get wet because she doesn't have these medical issues? — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) August 10, 2020 24. Trump catches COVID-19 and also boogie fever Now that the election is over, it is officially hilarious that, upon catching COVID-19, Donald Trump spent the rest of his campaign dancing to “YMCA” at every rally, rather than addressing the pandemic more aggressively. 25. Trump’s mid-hospitalization car ride Equally funny is the fact that Trump took time out of his convalescence at Walter Reed Memorial to go for a car ride and reassure well-wishers that his thumbs still exist. 26. Emily Ratajkowksi shuts down a cancel culture critic Back in July, while the country was grappling with the pandemic, mass social unrest, and election madness, many people online still found time to flip out about the greatest threat facing America: cancel culture. A writer named Thomas Chatterton Williams put together an open letter rebuking the concept itself, got a lot of famous writers to sign on, and published it in Harper’s. Months later, the letter’s author got, well, not canceled, but heavily roasted.

advertisement

Happy Sunday! Please enjoy this Thomas Chatterton Williams profile of Emily Ratajkowski in French Marie Claire https://t.co/OYZhXzaIUh pic.twitter.com/iFgROBYKON — David Klion (@DavidKlion) November 1, 2020 It would have been funny enough if Williams only got scorched by some of his fellow writers for his newly surfaced leering 2018 profile of model, actor and activist Emily Ratajkowski, but then he also got lit up by Ratajkowski herself. Ouch! If never read this before but I really hope this will be the last of my “she has breasts AND claims to read” profiles/interviews. Lots of levels of gross/embarrassing aspects to this but the attempt at a feminist critique at the end is maybe the worst part. https://t.co/5YVFgnn3WC — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) November 1, 2020 27. The honeymoon between MAGA and Fox News ends Although anyone who goes against Trump instantly becomes an enemy of the MAGA faithful, it was particularly funny to see it happen to Fox News after the network openly acknowledged the reality that Joe Biden won the election. Fox News journalists are getting the most abuse from the crowd lining up for Trump’s rally in Valdosta, Georgia. Cries of “we trusted you” and “traitors”. pic.twitter.com/Av1uHvrXdQ — Sarah Gough (@sarahgoughy) December 5, 2020 28. Doug Ducey gets a well-timed phone call Right as Arizona Governor Doug Ducey was signing off on Arizona’s election results, on live TV, he got a phone call with a particular ringtone: “Hail to the Chief.”

advertisement

Wonder who that could have been! 29. Patti LaBelle and the sentient sock puppet The entire saga of Pennsylvania politician Dean Browning posing as a gay Black man, through a sock puppet Twitter account, is well worth reading and laughing at. If you haven’t got that kind of time, however, the below series of tweets adequately sums up the ordeal. so the video was taken down, but here it is in case you want your brain to melt: pic.twitter.com/umGPjt5sN4 — alex (@alex_abads) November 10, 2020 For further unintentional comedy, here is Patti LaBelle’s response to the whole incident. 30. Biden blames foot injury on dog It is rumored that the most beautiful words in the English language are “cellar door,” but I submit a close-second set of words is: “President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday revealed that he broke his foot tripping on a rug after a shower as he chased one of his dogs and grabbed its tail.” 31. Trump is counting on, and let down by, SCOTUS It was a moment of victory for the 81 million Biden voters when the Supreme Court declined to hear a case in the effort to overturn the 2020 election results. It was a victory for lovers of unintentional comedy, however, that earlier that same day, Donald Trump QT’d a tweet featuring an image of Justice Amy Coney Barrett shooting lasers out of her eyes, ostensibly in support for Trump that never materialized.

advertisement