MacKenzie Scott has given away $4 billion in the last four months

Over the past four months, MacKenzie Scott has given more than $4 billion of her wealth to 384 organizations across the country, including food banks, debt relief programs, and legal defense funds. The donations are part of an effort from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, to give away at least half of her wealth, a commitment she first announced in May 2019 , and an example, charity reform advocates say, of how billionaires should be donating money.

Scott’s recent philanthropy—which totals $4,158,500,000, according to an announcement she posted on Medium—was made mostly through unrestricted grants directly to frontline charities that are meeting the needs of low-income Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. She gave to Feeding America member food banks, Meals on Wheels programs, YMCAs, pandemic relief funds for the state of New Jersey, to Navajo and Hopi families, and more.

This direct giving is an outlier from most billionaire charity, which often happens instead through private foundations, says Chuck Collins, director of the Charity Reform Initiative at the think tank Institute for Policy Studies. Those foundations are only required to pay out 5% of their assets a year, meaning trillions of dollars aren’t being moved to charities on the ground.

“MacKenzie Scott’s bold and direct giving puts to shame the billionaire class and their perpetual private foundations,” Collins said in a statement. “During a pandemic when U.S. billionaire wealth has increased $1 trillion since March, other billionaires should draw inspiration from her approach to move funds to urgent needs, to historically marginalized groups, to share decision-making with non-wealthy people, and to avoid warehousing funds in private legacy foundations.”

It’s not just the amount Scott gave away that’s notable, but the fact that she disseminated this money with the help of advisers, Collins notes, “that come from under-resourced communities, not the folks that typically sit on foundation boards.”

After her announcement in July that she had so far given away $1.7 billion to 116 organizations, Scott writes in her most recent post that she asked advisers to help her accelerate her 2020 giving “through immediate support to people suffering the economic effects of the [COVID-19] crisis.” By bringing those people to the table, Scott was able to find places to give that helped the most vulnerable people. The $40 million she gave to Morgan State University, for instance, more than doubled the school’s endowment.

Still, Scott is one of those billionaires who have seen their wealth increase during the pandemic. On March 12, when COVID-19 lockdowns began in the U.S., her net worth totaled $33.4 billion. Now, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, it’s $60.7 billion, making her the 18th-richest person in the world. In total, U.S. billionaire wealth has increased $1 trillion since March.