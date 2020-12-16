My university will be getting COVID-19 vaccines soon—here’s how my team will get doses into arms

In late October, I received an email from a member of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). I called the number in the email and a bright, happy voice answered and asked if the University of California, San Francisco, would be interested in the early release and distribution of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Of course, I said yes.

I am the chief pharmacy executive at UCSF Health and associate dean and clinical professor at the School of Pharmacy. My team and I are responsible for the distribution of all medications and vaccines throughout the health system, and I am also the person running much of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution for UCSF.

UCSF will be receiving our first allocation of the Pfizer vaccine around mid-December and the Moderna vaccine sometime soon after that. We project that by the end of 2020, we will receive enough vaccine for all of our staff, students, faculty, and most of our high-risk patient populations. This news is incredibly exciting, but will take a lot of work to pull off smoothly. My colleagues and I are working to make sure that critical data tracking, complicated storage, and the intricacies of actually administering doses all run smoothly so that these vaccines are distributed as equitably and efficiently as possible.

Tracking, storage, and preparation

Before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would give us any vaccine, the first thing I needed to do was register the UCSF health system with the CDPH. I provided information on everything from the number of our medical workers who are qualified to administer the vaccine to the serial numbers of our freezers.

As a precaution, since many are considering this vaccine “liquid gold,” our team needs to account for every dose at every step of the process due to the potential of diversion. We also aren’t yet sure how much vaccine UCSF will be allocated in these first rounds, so we need to be prepared to store either a small or large supply.

The pharmacies storing the vaccine are highly regulated, monitored, and secured spaces. The vaccines will not only be on a secure and backup power supply in case of electrical power outage, but also electronically monitored for temperature.

Unlike the flu vaccine, both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have unique storage requirements, last at room temperature for only a short amount of time, and require a lot of preparation.