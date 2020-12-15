Where do companies go when they’re looking for innovative ideas? Back to school.

advertisement advertisement

When university president Paula Wallace founded the Savannah College of Art and Design 42 years ago, she wanted to develop a completely different kind of institution. “No starving artists,” she said. Her goal was to provide students with the expertise to succeed professionally in their chosen fields.

The key to achieving that success? Real-world experience. So SCAD embarked on a series of collaborations with corporate clients, beginning in the university’s industrial design department. After a number of successful projects, the way forward became obvious: expand the program to more disciplines so that every student could work with real clients, solving real problems. In 2010, Wallace launched the university’s year-round innovation studio SCADpro. The impactful program connects talented SCAD students with industry partners to solve specific business challenges. SCADpro teams have now worked on more than 450 projects with more than 300 influential brands, including Google, NASA, Microsoft, Airbnb, and Disney. So, why are A-list companies turning to a group of students for breakthrough ideas? “The partners we work with understand it’s about getting a fresh perspective,” says Khoi Vo, SCAD vice president of industry relations, adding that industry collaborators are not looking for someone to tell them what their company or product is, but what it could be. SCADpro offers companies access to a creative student body from more than 100 countries, specializing in more than 40 major disciplines, including immersive reality, architecture, and user experience (UX) design. A cross-functional student team may include researchers, designers, writers, illustrators, strategists, and more—a rich mix rarely found in typical agency settings. Whether it’s creating complex branded events (for Delta Air Lines), designing the interior cabin experience for an aerial ride-sharing prototype (Uber), or improving the remote-education process (Microsoft), SCADpro teams have tackled challenges in almost every industry, with more than 50 products going to market.

“The students always take an approach that surprises us,” says Mike Buzzard, a Google UX manager who has worked closely with SCADpro on projects over the past six years. “Part of the reason for this is they’re not inside Google and therefore they’re not encumbered by organizational constraints or biases that might otherwise limit their imagination. They also provide a perspective that is outside of the tech bubble in Silicon Valley.” INDUSTRY-LEVEL RESULTS Each SCADpro project lasts 10 weeks, with new ones kicking off every quarter. “Some companies will come to us with specific current issues,” Vo says. Other times, “it’s more like futuristic trend forecasting, like BMW asking, ‘What’s the future of the car interior?’ or consulting with Ford on the future of mobility.” Given the challenge of delivering industry-level results in such a short period, the student-selection process is rigorous. Hundreds apply each quarter for a small number of spots. After interviews and portfolio reviews of applicants, each team is carefully selected by faculty leaders based on complementary skills, tailored to the unique business challenge. “For each SCADpro engagement, the students study clients’ intentions, delve into their brand identities and histories, analyze competitors, and conduct extensive research—all in a compressed timeline,” Wallace says. “Our academic calendar is business-friendly because we produce results with speed.” Over the course of each project, industry partners meet with their SCADpro counterparts at least three times, fielding questions and providing feedback. The companies fund each engagement according to its specific needs, and students are required to manage the budget. Projects culminate in a final presentation, complete with assets. Deliverables can include physical and digital prototypes, immersive installations, and videos that simulate the product experience. “They’ll create an immersive, multimedia experience that connects you with the user and puts you inside the problem space so that you can fully appreciate the proposed solution,” Buzzard says.

