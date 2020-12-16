How to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine: Lessons from Amazon and Walmart

The initial rollout of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has begun, and vaccines are shipping across the U.S. Demand for COVID-19 vaccines will outpace supply for the foreseeable future. Yet experts have warned that a substantial proportion of these highly perishable vaccines could go to waste if they are not being used before they expire.

With such short supplies and high demand, worrying about waste may sound paradoxical, but is actually a predictable result of two well-known medical distribution challenges: complicated storage requirements and variability in demand.

We are two supply-chain experts who have studied vaccine purchasing and distribution. Drawing from our decades-long research into supply-chain management and health-care operations, we believe two supply-chain ideas practiced by Amazon and Walmart can help reduce waste and minimize shortages of COVID-19 vaccines.

Fulfillment centers solve demand variability

For a given county, it is reasonable to expect demand for COVID-19 vaccines to be relatively stable. But forecasting demand at individual vaccination sites within a county on a weekly or daily basis is going to be challenging. People might miss or skip appointments for a variety of reasons, and few hospitals have the ability to share real-time usage and inventory information with public health authorities. Any time there is a mismatch between supply and demand, there is waste: Doses could spoil if they were already defrosted, or be sitting unused in freezers at one hospital while another hospital nearby is running short.

Fast fulfillment of uncertain demand is not unique to vaccine distribution. Amazon faces highly volatile demand for millions of products and yet is able to offer same-day and one-day delivery to 72% of the U.S. population. Its secret lies in regional fulfillment centers that pool inventory to meet demand across large regions.

Instead of shipping vaccines directly to hospitals and pharmacies, states could set up regional “fulfillment centers” in different counties with pooled inventory—much like Amazon’s. These fulfillment centers can restock vaccination sites on demand on a daily or weekly basis as needed. By using this just-in-time distribution strategy, supply could better match demand at specific sites and reduce potential waste of vaccines.

Getting vaccines to where they are needed

Regional fulfillment centers can help alleviate waste from fluctuating demand at different local sites, but you still need to be able to get vaccines to fulfillment centers. The faster this happens – and the less storage needed along the way – the less possibility for wasting vaccines.